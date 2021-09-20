Broken Dove Productions' Female Directing Program Announces Meagan Solano as Winner, Plus Sanabul Spot

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broken Dove Productions' Female Director's Program selected NYU Tisch's Meagan Solano for their first annual directing program in collaboration with Sanabul Sports. The spot premieres on September 17, 2021, distributed worldwide by Broken Dove.

"We are eager for audiences to watch Solano's first of many to come," said Danny Simmons, Executive Producer at Broken Dove Productions.

Director's Statement:

I want every project I work on to be unforgettable. For me, "I'm a Machine" has earned its place in my memory. Not only because it is, in fact, my directorial debut, but also because I know that I will always be proud to be the petite female who directed a badass MMA/UFC fighter. Bomba and I might look different, but our spirit is quite similar. The passion that Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos brings to his fighting is the same passion I bring to filmmaking. Though we showcase a strong and powerful male athlete, we could just as easily have featured a painter, a chef, or a mathematician caught up in their work. We are all machines within our field of passion.

I am blessed to have had the amazing insights of Danny Simmons, owner of Broken Dove Productions, who was my partner in this endeavor. I'm so glad that we were able to incorporate Bomba's native language, Portuguese, as the closing lines of the final edit. I hope that our passion translates through your screen and that you're inspired to pursue your own passion projects after watching ours.

- Meagan Solano

About Meagan Solano

After graduating from the College of William and Mary with a degree in Film & Media Studies, Solano moved to Los Angeles to further her career in film editing. Having trained as a classical pianist and dancer, Solano enjoys creating and using the rhythm of an edit to facilitate an impactful story. Solano recently moved back to the East Coast for a dual-degree MBA/MFA program at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and Stern School of Business. Upon graduating, Solano plans to return to Hollywood to be an above-the-line creative.

About Broken Dove Productions

Broken Dove is a production company with a focus on sports documentaries, scripted comedy, broadcast commercials, and digital content. Founded in 2020 and based out of Santa Monica California, Broken Dove productions is led by Director/Producer Danny Simmons.

