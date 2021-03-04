Broken Dove's New Podcast Features Olympic Athletes and Hollywood Creatives

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Broken Dove Podcast analyzes what makes Olympic athletes, comedians, writers, and creatives great. These in-depth conversations delve into the breakthroughs we experience when we destigmatize mental health and move past the roadblocks within our minds. The show is one part sport psychology, the other part bro talk therapy. Executive Produced by Ellen Utrecht, Edited by Meagan Solano, hosted by Danny Simmons. Sponsored by kilo.

SEASON ONE:

S1.E.1 Michael Vlamis (CW's Roswell New Mexico, 2019 Blacklist alum) talks about how he got his start in show business by impersonating an assistant of a powerful Hollywood producer, depression, and what it's like portraying a bisexual alien on TV.

S1.E.2 Jamal Hill (Team USA Paralympic Swimmer) tells us the story of how he went from paralysis to Paralympic champion. Hill also has his eye set on teaching one million kids how to swim.

S1.E.3 Riji Raja (Founder of Affirmation Darling) discusses how she overcame homelessness, multiple suicide attempts, and cultural stigmas in her journey as a businesswoman and actress.

S1.E.4 Christian Pierce (Executive Producer of The Real Bros of Simi Valley) discusses overcoming depression, his role in social activism, and how he gets into a flow state.

S1.E.5 Tri Bourne (Team USA Beach Volleyball) After not playing in 2017 because of a chronic muscle disease, Bourne's mental fortitude was challenged when he had to relearn the game of volleyball from the feet up.

S1.E.6 Krista Simmons (Top Chef Masters) discusses creativity in the pandemic, overcoming depression and anxiety, and how exercising religiously helps her mental health.

S1.E.7 Kamran Madani (Team USA Karate) PAN AM Gold Medalist, Madani, is getting his masters in Sports Psychology and he's gamified his mental approach to sports and life.

S1.E.8 Dr. Calvin D. Sun (CNN) discusses his ongoing war with COVID-19, alliance with destigmatizing mental illness, and journey in North Korea.



S1.E.9 Chris Thomas Devlin (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Cobweb) details writing in isolation and his traumatic yet successful 2020.

S1.E.10 David Fisch (Suffer For Good) shares how he copes with his father's illness, his love of music, and dreams of traveling the world.

S2.E.11 Zach Dilanzo (The Daily Show) shares how writing for The Daily Show from his remote cabin in the CatSkills has helped his state of mind.

About BROKEN DOVE PRODUCTIONS

Broken Dove is a production company with a focus on sports documentaries, scripted comedy, and broadcast commercials. Based out of Santa Monica, Calif.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Broken Dove

https://www.brokendove.com

