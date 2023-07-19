Broken Shed Vodka Named Fastest Growing Vodka in the U.S. for 3rd Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broken Shed Vodka, the award-winning premium vodka from New Zealand known for its smooth, crisp taste and sustainable distillation practices, has solidified its position as the fastest growing vodka brand in the U.S. for the third year in a row. According to data provided by the 2023 Liquor Handbook, Broken Shed had a 66.7% increase in overall case depletion within the country from 2021 to 2022, the highest growth rate in its vodka class.

Building on its continued success, Broken Shed is poised to sell 30,000 cases nationwide in 2023, bolstering its status as the fastest growing vodka brand in the U.S.

"This recognition is a testament to Broken Shed Vodka's exceptional clean, crisp and smooth taste and incredible flavor that it offers vodka drinkers as a result of our sustainable distillation process," said Paul Criscuolo, chief commercial officer of Broken Shed Vodka. "We are incredibly proud to celebrate another year of significant growth for our brand — and we look forward to bringing Broken Shed to more consumers in new markets across the U.S. and around the globe."

"Our dedicated team, along with the support of our distributors and sales partners, has played a vital role in Broken Shed Vodka's ongoing success," said Jean-Marie Heins, chief marketing officer for Broken Shed Vodka. "As more consumers opt for clean, additive-free drinks that fit in with their lifestyles we're proud to offer them a vodka with only three ingredients — spring water, mineral water and whey  two of them water – all locally sourced from New Zealand."

Looking ahead, Broken Shed Vodka will amplify its marketing efforts through a new upcoming campaign. Broken Shed is currently available in 30 U.S. markets which now includes Florida and Texas - both added in the last year. Broken Shed's top markets are North Carolina, Tennessee, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Globally, Broken Shed is in New Zealand, Australia and Samoa.

About Broken Shed Vodka

Broken Shed Vodka is based in Wanaka, New Zealand. Distilled, crafted and bottled in New Zealand ever since its inception in 2009, its vodka draws upon the country's pristine natural aquifers and spring waters, made without any hint of gluten, additives, sugars or GMOs. Since entering the U.S. market in June 2012, Broken Shed Vodka has won a legion of loyal fans, and an impressive collection of awards. Broken Shed Vodka started in a 'broken' down old shed on Lake Wanaka where the formula was originally crafted and produced.

Broken Shed Vodka © 2023, 40% ABV, Distilled from Whey, imported to the USA by Broken Shed Imports, Manhasset, NY. Broken Shed Vodka is produced by Broken Shed Limited, Wanaka, New Zealand. Broken Shed Limited is a private limited company based in Wanaka, New Zealand and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Yes Whey LLC. Yes Whey LLC is a Limited Liability Company based in Illinois. Drink Responsibly.

