Broken Shed Vodka Supports Help Our Military Heroes with Annual Veterans Day Promotion

Broken Shed Vodka will donate $1 for every 750ml bottle sold to retailers during October and November

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broken Shed Vodka, New Zealand's award-winning, premium vodka, and the fastest-growing vodka brand in the U.S. for three consecutive years, will once again partner with Help Our Military Heroes, Inc. (HOMH) to support their work with wounded military veterans. Founded in 2009, HOMH is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is dedicated to providing assistance to active duty service members and veterans who require wheelchair accessible ramp-entry, modified minivans, vans and SUVs due to their wounds, injuries and illnesses sustained while on active duty in the military.

Starting Oct. 1 through Nov. 30, 2023, Broken Shed is committed to contributing $1 for each 750ml equivalent bottle of Broken Shed Vodka sold to retailers, both in on-premise and off-premise locations. All of the proceeds will go towards purchasing and customizing vehicles for veterans with disabilities across the country.

"We are proud to partner with HOMH to make a difference in the lives of our military veterans who have fought tirelessly for our freedom," said Jean-Marie Heins, chief marketing officer for Broken Shed Vodka. "With the help of Broken Shed's increased national distribution, we look forward to our donation this year being the biggest to date."

Since the partnership began in 2020, Broken Shed Vodka has contributed a total of $89,000 to HOMH as part of their ongoing initiative. Broken Shed Vodka recently announced a national distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits (Southern Glazer's), the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, expanding into all U.S. markets by the end of 2024.

"Broken Shed's continued commitment is making a significant impact in the lives of our active-duty service members and the most vulnerable veterans, empowering them to achieve greater independence," said Laurie Hollander, president and co-founder of Help Our Military Heroes,Inc. "We invite everyone who is able to join us in supporting our veterans and contributing to this important cause."

To learn more about Broken Shed Vodka's involvement with supporting HOMH's mission and how the partnership works, click here.

To download media assets including logos, click here.

To learn more about Broken Shed Vodka – the "Vodka From a Different World" – click here.

About Broken Shed Vodka

Broken Shed Vodka is based in Wanaka, New Zealand. Distilled, crafted, and bottled in New Zealand ever since its inception in 2009, its vodka draws upon the country's pristine natural aquifers and spring waters, made without any hint of gluten, additives, sugars or GMOs. Broken Shed's current leadership team began distribution in U.S. markets in 2018. Since then, Broken Shed Vodka has won a legion of loyal fans and an impressive collection of awards. Broken Shed Vodka started in a 'broken' down old shed on Lake Wanaka where the formula was originally crafted and produced. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @brokenshed.

Broken Shed Vodka © 2023, 40% ABV, Distilled from Whey, imported to the USA by Broken Shed Imports, Manhasset, NY. Broken Shed Vodka is produced by Broken Shed Limited, Wanaka, New Zealand. Drink Responsibly.

About Help Our Military Heroes (HOMH) 

HOMH is a registered 501(c)(3), non-profit organization dedicated to providing fully equipped, adaptive minivans to our country's most severely wounded, injured, and ill service members who sustained their injuries while on active duty. HOMH is donation-driven; ALL non-program expenses are paid by its founding and board members, which means 100% of public donations go toward the purchase of modified minivans for our heroes. HOMH recognizes that every case is different and works with each individual to provide a minivan with modifications specific to his or her needs.

HOMH was founded in December of 2009 and is run and staffed solely by volunteers. Our Board of Directors is composed of veterans, educators, philanthropists, and business executives who come together with one goal: to make life better for our wounded servicemen and women.

