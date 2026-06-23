Broken Yolk Café Announces San Clemente Opening for Late 2026

San Diego-based breakfast chain will continue Orange County expansion with 30th SoCal location

Experienced multi-unit partners bank on San Clemente's loyal locals and dependable tourism

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broken Yolk Café, the San Diego-based breakfast and brunch franchise first opened in 1979, announced this morning that San Clemente will soon become home to the brand's newest location. This development follows a multi-unit agreement struck with Nick Harris, a long-standing multi-unit operator with Broken Yolk Café, who shared that efforts are underway to transform 201 Avenida Del Mar into the city's go-to destination for the best breakfast and brunch.

Harris and his team currently operate eight Broken Yolk Café's, with their most recent opening having taken place in Lake Havasu City this past April.

"Our team absolutely loves this brand. Not only for the incredible reputation its service and food have cooked up over the last 47 years, but for the passion and commitment that each restaurant shares with its guests and community," Harris shared. "And we saw that same opportunity in this location. Less than a mile from the pier, situated in the heart of downtown San Clemente, and surrounded by some of the city's most popular shops and public attractions, we'll be able to bring that same energy to more guests and families than ever."

In recent years, Broken Yolk Café has developed into more of a regional player, introducing locations to select markets across Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Texas, and come September, Indiana; bringing it to a systemwide total of 42 restaurants. This latest addition to that system will mark the brand's 30th site in Southern California; a testament to the growing popularity of the breakfast and brunch segment, as well as to the increasing consumer demand for brands offering freshly prepared, high-quality, inventive flavors.

"It's always encouraging to watch as our brand continues to grow right here at home in Southern California," said John Gelastopoulos, President of Broken Yolk Cafe. "Doing so has required our team to keep a persistent eye on innovation, market adaptations, and how we connect with new guests. Nick's team understands the significance of doing so, and more importantly, they embody what it means to lead with a people-first mentality. San Clemente is in store for something truly special."

For more information and to keep up with the latest happenings, follow Broken Yolk Café on Instagram @brokenyolkcafe and visit thebrokenyolkcafe.com.

About the Broken Yolk Café

Since making its Pacific Beach debut back in 1979, Broken Yolk Café has grown to become a leading franchise in the restaurant industry's breakfast and lunch category, with 42 locations across the country. Known for its scratch-made ingredients, generous portion sizes, and inviting atmosphere, Broken Yolk Café prides itself on creating unique and lasting experiences for families, friends, and foodies wanting to enjoy life on the sunnyside. For more information on the brand's franchise opportunities, please take a moment to visit https://www.thebrokenyolkcafe.com/franchise.

SOURCE Broken Yolk Cafe