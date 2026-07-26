Broken Yolk Cafe Named "Best Breakfast" and "Best Brunch" In Readers' Poll

San Diegans Crown Beloved Pacific Beach Restaurant the City's Top Destination for Breakfast & Brunch

47 Years of Serving San Diego Earns Broken Yolk Cafe Praise from Community It's Called Home Since 1979

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After 47 years in business, Broken Yolk Café, the San Diego-based breakfast and brunch chain, is showing no signs of slowing down. In the most recent addition to the brand's local legacy, San Diegans have once again voted Broken Yolk Cafe their go-to destination for the Best Breakfast and Best Brunch in The San Diego Union-Tribune's 2026 Reader's Poll.

The original Broken Yolk Cafe opened in 1979, just a mile from the sand and surf of San Diego's Pacific Beach neighborhood. From the beginning, it was the cafe's scratch-made ingredients, infectious hospitality, generous portions, and community commitment that quickly made it a local favorite. Nearly half a century later, those same traits have helped the brand grow to 15 restaurant locations throughout San Diego County, with 42 total locations in operation.

"After all these years, it's the breakfast classics that locals fell in love with decades back that keep them coming in," said John Gelastopoulos, Owner of Broken Yolk Cafe. "Of course, it's our newer, signature dishes and fresh, inventive takes on brunch staples that have kept the brand top-of-mind for newer generations. With any luck, Broken Yolk Cafe will still be introducing families and friends to an elevated breakfast and brunch experience for another 47 years, and more."

Broken Yolk Cafe recently shared that it will soon be introducing those breakfast classics and signature favorites to Lafayette, Indiana, thanks to a newly struck development agreement with multi-unit QSR operator, Marc Clapper. The 2-unit deal will mark Broken Yolk Cafe's first-ever storefront in the State of Indiana, as well as its official entrance into the Midwest region.

For more information and to keep up with the latest happenings, follow Broken Yolk Café on Instagram @brokenyolkcafe and visit thebrokenyolkcafe.com.

About the Broken Yolk Café

Since making its Pacific Beach debut back in 1979, Broken Yolk Café has grown to become a leading franchise in the restaurant industry's breakfast and brunch category, with 42 locations across the country. Known for its scratch-made ingredients, generous portion sizes, and inviting atmosphere, Broken Yolk Café prides itself on creating unique and lasting experiences for families, friends, and foodies wanting to enjoy life on the sunnyside. For more information on the brand's franchise opportunities, please take a moment to visit https://www.brokenyolkfranchise.com/.

SOURCE Broken Yolk Cafe