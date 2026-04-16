Broken Yolk Cafe Plans Midwest Expansion with New Multi-Unit Deal

Experienced QSR operator paves the way for popular brunch brand's Midwest expansion

San Diego breakfast chain to plant roots in Indiana for first time with new multi-unit agreement

LAFAYETTE, Ind., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broken Yolk Café, a category-leading franchise in the breakfast and brunch space, is coming to the Midwest. In partnership with seasoned quick-service operator Marc Clapper, a development deal has been struck to introduce the San Diego-based brand to Lafayette, Indiana, home of NCAA powerhouse Purdue University. The agreement will bring two cafe locations to the market, with the first anticipated to make its official debut this fall.

The Clapper Family

Clapper, who operates two Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, cites Broken Yolk Cafe's family-oriented culture and two-daypart business model as significant motivators for joining the franchise. A husband and father of three daughters, the brand aligns well with his values, and offers its partners a degree of work-life flexibility that's uncommon in the hospitality space.

"Broken Yolk Cafe brings an elevated dining experience to breakfast and brunch that the Lafayette community has been without," Clapper shared. "It's a proven concept whose culture has been built on kindness, human connection, and incredible food. To build a foothold for the brand here in Indiana is a privilege, and I'm hopeful that these first two locations are just the start."

In recent years, Broken Yolk Cafe's franchise opportunity has taken root in Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, and Texas; bringing it to a systemwide total of 42 locations. Clapper's two-unit agreement will introduce a sixth state to that lineup, while pushing the brand's bounds further east than it's ever gone before; giving more families, neighborhoods, and communities the chance to enjoy 'Brunch on the Sunnyside'.

"There's a good deal of synergy between Broken Yolk Cafe and Freddy's. As the former is winding down for the day, the latter is just starting to pick up. From an operator's perspective, it reaffirms my commitment to welcoming the best breakfast and brunch in Lafayette," said Clapper.

For more information and to keep up with the latest happenings, follow Broken Yolk Café on Instagram @brokenyolkcafe and visit thebrokenyolkcafe.com.

About the Broken Yolk Café

Since making its Pacific Beach debut back in 1979, Broken Yolk Café has grown to become a leading franchise in the restaurant industry's breakfast and lunch category, with 42 locations across the country. Known for its scratch-made ingredients, generous portion sizes, and inviting atmosphere, Broken Yolk Café prides itself on creating unique and lasting experiences for families, friends, and foodies wanting to enjoy life on the sunnyside. For more information on the brand's franchise opportunities, please take a moment to visit https://www.thebrokenyolkcafe.com/franchising/.

SOURCE Broken Yolk Cafe