Broker Buddha Introduces Special Pricing to Support Small Independent Agencies

In a competitive insurance market, smaller agencies need to be cost-conscious while leveraging advanced technologies—Broker Buddha's new pricing model will help them win more business.

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The insurance industry's leading digital client engagement platform, Broker Buddha, today announces a new pricing package for independent insurance agencies with five or fewer insured facing employees. Growth-hungry, cost-conscious agencies eager to leverage technology can now digitally transform their submission process using Broker Buddha's award-winning platform.

The new pricing package means agencies of all sizes can now take advantage of Broker Buddha's powerful branding and automation features. Broker Buddha's innovative platform gives agencies control over the digitization of complex and outdated processes that hinder growth. For a flat fee of just $3,000 per year, smaller insurance agencies can now access all the advanced capabilities of Broker Buddha's agency branded customer engagement platform, in addition to webinar-based and self-led training options.

By simplifying submissions, Broker Buddha's platform speeds up renewal processes: Agencies that made the switch reported up to 70% of client forms returning the same day. Automated features such as pre-filling saved information, field mapping so that data is entered one time only, and requiring signatures to complete forms mean that common pain points in the industry are eased for both clients and agents. To ensure the effectiveness of the platform, Broker Buddha offers comprehensive training and complete support over the two-year digital transformation process.

"Broker Buddha's advanced digital client engagement platform has served the industry's leading agencies for years. With this new special pricing, we're excited to make Broker Buddha accessible to smaller agencies and give them the competitive advantage they need to grow," said Jason Keck, Founder & CEO.

About Broker Buddha

Broker Buddha is the leading digital client engagement platform for insurance agencies looking to improve their customer experience and increase their brand loyalty. Founded in 2017, Broker Buddha simplifies the application and renewal process and enables agencies to impress their clients by delivering a unique digital footprint that is consistent with their brand promise. For more information about Broker Buddha, visit www.brokerbuddha.com.

CONTACT

Name: Susana Mitsis

Phone: 1-617-444-9201

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Broker Buddha