Broker Buddha Partners with Herald to Offer Carrier Quoting Panels

Online quoting for small and midsize commercial lines

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broker Buddha , the leading client digital engagement platform for insurance agencies, announces its partnership with Herald which builds digital infrastructure for commercial insurance. The partnership will enable the nation's leading insurance agencies to further simplify their client's experience while improving the way they do business with their leading carrier partners. By combining Broker Buddha's client-friendly online Smart Forms with Herald's unified carrier connectivity application programming interface (API), this partnership delivers an easy-to-use platform for businesses and their agents to quickly get quotes and bind policies for small and middle-market businesses.

It's difficult for agencies to stand out and deliver on their unique brand promises in a competitive commercial insurance market. Delivering a distinctive client experience that drives loyalty requires technological capabilities that few possess. Thanks to this new partnership, agents will be able to access carrier quotes from their preferred carriers using Broker Buddha and Herald's API. This allows Broker Buddha to deliver an end-to-end experience for more than 60 insurance products across 8 lines of business, including seven supported Cyber products and six supported BOP products from both admitted and surplus lines markets.

"As a venture-backed, high-growth startup, we are fully committed to new product innovation," says Jason Keck, Founder and CEO of Broker Buddha. "Our digital engagement platform streamlines your processes, eliminating the monotonous administrative work of insurance applications and renewals. Now, with Herald's powerful connectivity infrastructure, we can empower agents to connect these streamlined processes to their top carrier partners and fully automate submission workflows for small and mid-sized accounts."

"Partnering with innovative distributors like Broker Buddha is fundamental to Herald's goal of supporting independent agents and the businesses they serve," said Matthew Antoszyk, CEO at Herald. "We're excited about how Broker Buddha's industry-leading platform will enable their impressive portfolio of agency clients to digitize workflows with the carrier partners in our ecosystem."

From the partnership, Broker Buddha will be able to offer automatic quotes for over 400 classes of business. Herald's growing list of API-enabled insurance products means that agencies using Broker Buddha will be able to quickly and easily place coverage for small and medium business owners across the country.

About Broker Buddha

Broker Buddha is the leading digital client engagement platform for insurance agencies looking to improve their customer experience and increase their brand loyalty. Founded in 2017, Broker Buddha simplifies the application and renewal process and enables agencies to impress their clients by delivering a unique digital footprint that is consistent with their brand promise. For more information about Broker Buddha, visit www.brokerbuddha.com .

About Herald

Herald builds digital infrastructure for commercial insurance. Developers who use Herald can quote and bind insurance from multiple carriers through a single API.

For brokers and technology providers looking to engage with carrier partners via API, Herald helps construct reliable connections and dramatically accelerate product development timelines. For carriers and MGAs enabling connectivity via API, Herald builds and manages integrations with new and existing distribution partners. To learn more, visit https://heraldapi.com or email us at [email protected]

CONTACT

Name: Susana Mitsis

Phone: 1-617-444-9201

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Broker Buddha