Broker Community Buzzing Over Charity Donation

ATLANTA, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Equity Prime Mortgage, LLC (EPM) hosted the Broker Success Summit in Atlanta, GA, but it was one hair-raising moment that got everyone buzzing. What started as a simple question Friday afternoon turned into much more than anyone expected.

Eddy Perez, CEO of EPM, asked Christopher Griffith, Owner of Debt Does Deals, LLC, "What would it take to get you to shave your beard?" Always willing to challenge a statement, Christopher responded, "$100,000 donation to Sox Place." Surprisingly Eddy responded, "DONE!" Eddy got the clippers, and Christopher was left speechless in keeping with EPM culture of being fully committed to their community.

Saturday morning, after his 9 AM keynote, Christopher prepped the audience for what was about to happen. While talking about utilizing social media to build a neighborhood connection with people, he offered a final challenge, "There is nothing more special to me than my community. Become my neighbor, show me your commitment and challenge me to reciprocate."

In keeping with the message, he started a Facebook live, introduced Eddy to his community, and Jordan Robinson, the cofounder of Sox Place watching live, the shaving began. But the shaving didn't stop with the beard. Chris started to shave his head, to which Eddy exclaimed, "I will throw in another $25,000 for the head." And in a move of passion responding to the full commitment from two leaders' actions, the room lit up with calls of more donations coming from those in attendance and online, and it quickly became a viral donation pool.

After the stage was cleared, Eddy commented, "I haven't seen people this excited to be around each other in a long time. With that, I saw how they brought the same energy to lift this moment. This is how hope starts!" And hope is what was given to Sox Place, which exists to bring the Father's heart to the fatherless, through physical, spiritual, emotional, and social provision to urban youth subcultures. By providing a hot meal, safe place, and opportunity to connect with care, they serve street youth and young adults who range in age from 1-year-olds to those in their mid-30s. Parents and guardians have abandoned many, some are victims of the foster care system, and most have been tossed aside by society.

In response to the events that unfolded, Sox Place cofounder Jordan Robinson commented, "This crazy, awesome, random, God-inspired, generous weekend will change so many lives at Sox place not only this year, but the ripples of this will be felt and change more lives for years to come. This is not limited to a monetary donation, but the showing of love and compassion for others! I am so grateful that people are willing to sacrifice and be generous with what they have to help others that need it. It brings me hope."

Through the efforts of those in attendance and the online community, approximately $200k was committed to Sox Place on Saturday March 20, 2021. This generous outpouring of love and support will provide them months of operating budget so they can focus on the growing needs of a hurting community.

Sox Place is a homeless youth drop-in center, providing food, clothing, and meaningful relationships to Denver's street youth. Additionally, the non-profit connects the youth it serves to food banks, shelters, and employment opportunities and provides job training, employment opportunities, and one-on-one mentorship. For more information on Sox Place, please visit their website at soxplace.com. To donate, please visit http://soxplace.com/donate/

Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) was founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008 and has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EPM is licensed in 49 states and provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans, and a trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.

For more information about EPM, visit us online at www.epm.net or call toll-free (877) 255-3554. Equity Prime Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #21116 nmlsconsumeraccess.org

SOURCE Equity Prime Mortgage

Related Links

equityprime.com

