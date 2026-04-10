Brokerages continue joining Zillow Preview as agents and sellers seek broader market exposure

Nearly 60 brokerages and franchisors have now joined Zillow Preview to help sellers build early demand and go to market with momentum

SEATTLE, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brokerages across the country are choosing a more open approach to pre-market listings — giving their agents and sellers early exposure to the largest online audience in real estate. A new group of 28 brokerages have signed on to offer Zillow Preview℠, bringing the total number of participating brokerages and franchisors to nearly 60.

The additional brokerages who have joined in the latest wave include The Keyes Family of Companies (The Keyes Company and Illustrated Properties), 8z Real Estate, Russell Real Estate Services, Seven Gables Real Estate, NorthGroup Real Estate, Homes of Idaho, Delex Realty, Home Grown Group Realty, JohnHart Real Estate, Nest Realty, Realty Masters, Beverly & Company, Newport & Company, W Real Estate, Thrive Real Estate Group , KOMAR, Bella Realty Group, ICON Realty Experts, Queenston Realty, Libertas Real Estate, The Advantage Group, ROI Real Estate, Lamica Realty, Intege Realty, Arizona Proper Real Estate, Grace Hagerty Real Estate Inc, Real Estate Fixed and iad Real Estate, signaling broad industry alignment around a more open and transparent approach to pre-market listings.

These firms join dozens of other brokerages and franchisors offering their agents Zillow Preview and expanding early visibility for sellers, agents and buyers at a moment in the housing market when that is more critical than ever.

The early response underscores a broader point: when given the choice, agents and sellers are opting for access over restriction.

A clear shift in how pre-market listings are brought to market

The vast majority of the industry has long believed listings should be broadly visible. Zillow Preview makes that possible as early as the pre-market period, giving buyers a look at what's coming and giving agents and their sellers a public way to build demand while keeping pre‑market listings visible to the full marketplace. Zillow Preview gives anyone with a phone or computer access to this pre-market inventory. It helps brokerages give their agents a more competitive way to win listings and refine their selling strategy with early exposure to the largest online real estate audience while also creating new opportunities for agents to earn more.

"Pre-market listings belong in the daylight — giving sellers the broadest possible exposure and giving all buyers access without the requirement to get past a registration wall or work with one particular brokerage," said Errol Samuelson, Chief Industry Development Officer at Zillow. "Our research is clear: the best outcomes for sellers come from the broadest competition among buyers. Zillow Preview delivers exactly that - early visibility, early demand signals, early momentum — all while providing equal, unfettered access for buyers. That is what an open and transparent marketplace looks like."

Zillow Preview listings are publicly visible on Zillow and Trulia, and buyers are never required to work with a specific brokerage to view or inquire about a home. Unlike private listing networks — where buyers have to work with one firm just to see what listings exist — Zillow Preview gives sellers the pre-market window they want with real buyer exposure from 235 million average monthly unique users, not a private network that limits who sees the listing.

Zillow has worked for two decades to bring transparency and access to real estate, and Zillow Preview continues that mission by shining a light on listings that might otherwise remain out of view.

Adoption across brokerages of all sizes and geographies

The newest partners reflect the breadth of the real estate ecosystem — from regional brands to boutique independent brokerages — reinforcing that Zillow Preview is resonating across geographies, business models and brokerage sizes. These consumer-first brokerages are interested in making pre-market listings widely available and excited about the tangible benefits for their agents.

"For 100 years, The Keyes Company has thrived by asking one question: What do consumers need right now, and how do we deliver it? Throughout our history that has meant innovating to provide more transparency, more exposure, and more opportunity," said Mike Pappas, CEO of The Keyes Family of Companies (The Keyes Company and Illustrated Properties). "Zillow Preview gives sellers and their agents a new choice: the ability to start marketing early while still reaching the broadest possible audience. Our agents compete on expertise, relationships, and service, and this gives them another powerful tool to deliver maximum exposure on a marketplace where 70% of buyers already start their search. That's the kind of option our agents want to offer, and it's what sellers and buyers deserve."

"Zillow Preview gives sellers and their agents a new choice: the ability to start marketing early while still reaching the broadest possible audience. Our agents compete on expertise, relationships, and service, and this gives them another powerful tool to deliver maximum exposure on a marketplace where 70% of buyers already start their search. That's the kind of option our agents want to offer, and it's what sellers and buyers deserve." "At 8z, we have always believed that buyers and sellers are best served by an open, transparent market. Zillow Preview aligns directly with that belief," said Ryan Carter, President and CEO of 8z Real Estate. "By making pre-market listings publicly visible to everyone, not just a select network, we are giving our sellers the broad exposure they deserve and giving buyers access to more homes. That is good for our clients, good for our agents, and good for the market overall."

"By making pre-market listings publicly visible to everyone, not just a select network, we are giving our sellers the broad exposure they deserve and giving buyers access to more homes. That is good for our clients, good for our agents, and good for the market overall." "We're very excited about Zillow Preview! It's not only a powerful tool for agents, buyers and sellers, but also a natural progression for Zillow in their adherence to innovate products and services that actually benefit buyers and sellers, " said Dave Ness, President of Thrive Real Estate Group. "In today's confusing environment, Zillow Preview will bring much needed clarity and transparency to both buyers searching for homes—who deserve to see all available inventory—and sellers who deserve greater latitude to market their homes the way they deem most effective."

"In today's confusing environment, Zillow Preview will bring much needed clarity and transparency to both buyers searching for homes—who deserve to see all available inventory—and sellers who deserve greater latitude to market their homes the way they deem most effective." "Zillow was founded on transparency, and as the most visited real estate app and website in the United States, it plays a critical role in how consumers begin their journey," said Jolene Weinstein, CEO and Broker-Owner of Intege Realty. "Our clients hire and trust us to maximize, not limit, exposure for their homes. While some in the industry continue to push for reduced visibility for financial gain, we believe that approach harms consumers. At Intege Realty, our fiduciary duty is to the client, not to the opportunity of double-ending deals. Zillow not only supports that transparency but also creates meaningful opportunities for agents to connect with consumers in a more modern way. I'm proud to be part of Zillow Preview."

Expanding opportunity for agents, buyers and sellers

Zillow Preview listings will receive enhanced placement in search results and email alerts during the pre-market period, allowing buyers to discover, save and share upcoming listings and connect with the listing agent or pre-schedule tours before the home hits the active market. These insights help agents refine their selling strategy, leveraging insights from Zillow's unmatched audience of buyers to help build toward the official go-live moment.

It also creates an opportunity for listing agents to share in the revenue Zillow earns when a buyer who connects through a Zillow Preview listing ultimately transacts with a Zillow Preferred agent, with fees paid by Zillow at no additional cost to consumers or agents.

How Zillow Preview works:

Listings appear publicly on Zillow and Trulia before going active in the MLS — visible to all buyers, not limited to any brokerage's network

Buyers can connect with the listing agent directly, or schedule tours with an agent of their own choosing — no brokerage lock-in, no registration wall

Elevated placement in search results and email alerts during the pre-market period builds buyer demand before go-live

Listing agents may earn a portion of the revenue Zillow earns when a deal closes through a Zillow Preferred Agent — paid by Zillow, at no cost to consumers or agents

Display options for days on Zillow and price history are seller - and agent - controlled

Designed to work within local MLS frameworks and support brokers and agents in complying with their local rules

How brokerages can participate

Zillow Preview is available to brokerages that believe listings should be widely visible to the public, including in the earliest window of marketing. Agents can then choose, with their sellers, whether to use it as part of their listing strategy.

Brokerages interested in learning more can visit the Zillow Preview interest page here.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people. As the most visited real estate app and website in the United States, Zillow connects hundreds of millions of consumers with innovative technology, trusted agents and loan officers, and seamless digital solutions. With industry-leading tools and resources, Zillow supercharges real estate professionals so they can grow their businesses and deliver exceptional client experiences. For renters and housing providers, Zillow offers not only a robust marketplace but a set of end-to-end products and services to streamline applications, leases, payments and more. Zillow's ecosystem spans the entire home journey — from dreaming and shopping to renting, buying, selling and financing. Zillow Group's affiliates, subsidiaries and brands include Zillow®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans®, Zillow Rentals®, Zillow® New Construction, Trulia®, StreetEasy®, Out East®, HotPads®, Follow Up Boss®, ShowingTime®, dotloop® and Zillow® Closing. All marks herein are owned by MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). © 2026 MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate.

Forward-Looking Statements

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