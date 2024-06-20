BrokerCalls Earns Ringba's GOAT Club Award

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrokerCalls, a leading name in the affiliate marketing and lead generation industry, is proud to be recognized with Ringba's exclusive GOAT Club Award . As BrokerCalls approaches its sixth anniversary, this recognition to those who have successfully built a $1 million revenue campaign using Ringba is a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence and growth in the pay-per-call industry.

BrokerCalls' CEO, Peter Brooke, poses with the company's recently acquired GOAT Club Award from Ringba.

"We are truly honored to join Ringba's GOAT Club," said Peter Brooke, CEO of BrokerCalls. "Being acknowledged by Ringba , an industry leader in call tracking platforms, is a significant achievement. Over the past six years, BrokerCalls has consistently built momentum, providing our affiliates and buyers with dedicated account managers, a QA team to evaluate traffic quality, and regular calls with all parties to ensure CPA goals are met or exceeded. Combined with Ringba's exceptional tracking capabilities, this has enabled both our affiliates and buyers to thrive and achieve substantial financial success."

Since 2018, BrokerCalls has played a pivotal role in helping affiliates and buyers maximize their pay-per-call campaigns. Its innovative marketing approach, built on mutually beneficial relationships, has been the key to its success as a leading pay-per-call network. It generates exclusive calls for various industries, including insurance leads , home services, finance, legal, and travel.

Affiliates working with BrokerCalls have cited numerous reasons why their partnership has been beneficial. BrokerCalls' affiliates gain access to a vast network of scalable national buyers, receive quick payouts, work with dedicated account managers, obtain use of the Ringba call tracking platform, and enjoy swift billing discrepancy resolutions.

Partnering with BrokerCalls has also provided buyers with exclusive TCPA-compliant calls from extensively vetted publishers to ensure calls remain valid throughout the sales process. To ensure buyer profitability, weekly reviews with its dedicated account team help buyers analyze actionable reporting, including conversions and cost-per-acquisition ranges.

As the world of lead generation continues to evolve, BrokerCalls remains committed to innovation, excellence, and delivering outstanding results for its partners.

"We are excited about the opportunities ahead and will continue to build on our strong foundation, ensuring our affiliates and buyers flourish," said Stacey Schaedel, Vice President of Operations for BrokerCalls.

