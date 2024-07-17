Brokerpedia.com Rewards Verified Broker Reviews with Cryptocurrency

DUBAI, UAE, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brokerpedia.com, a leading platform dedicated to providing reliable resources for traders globally, is excited to announce a groundbreaking initiative aimed at incentivizing verified user reviews. Starting today, Brokerpedia.com will reward users with $5 in Tether (USDT) for each verified review of their Forex or CFD broker.

Brokerpedia.com strives to offer a dependable resource for traders globally, enabling them to make informed decisions based on honest feedback from fellow traders. It empowers traders by providing a platform where they can share and access authentic, verified user reviews. And connects brokers with new and existing traders through reviews and forums.

Objective of this Initiative

This initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of verified user reviews. By encouraging traders to share their genuine experiences, Brokerpedia.com seeks to create a more transparent and trustworthy environment for everyone involved.

"Traders deserve the very best information, particularly in the high-stakes world of investing, where their savings are at risk" according to Stéphane Bottine, Founder and CEO of Brokerpedia.com.

Process for Participation

To participate, users must:

Write an eligible review of their Forex or CFD broker on Brokerpedia.com. Verify their identity using a passport, driving licence, or national identity card. Submit their claim at this link within one week of posting their review.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible, reviews should meet the following criteria:

Be at least three (3) or more sentences long.

Be written in the first person (e.g., use 'I').

Reflect personal experience, with at least one example.

Use normal capitalization (e.g., don't use ALL CAPS).

Contain few, and ideally no, grammatical errors.

Cryptocurrency Details

Payments will be made in Tether (USDT) over the Tron (TRC20) network in order to minimize blockchain fees. Users must provide a wallet address on the Tron network, such as those available through Binance and other major exchanges, to receive their reward.

Duration of the Offer

This is a limited-time offer available to the first 100 claimants. The promotion will remain open until stated otherwise on the promotion's page. For the full terms and conditions of this promotion, please view the promotion's terms.

About Brokerpedia.com

Brokerpedia.com is a trusted platform committed to empowering traders by providing access to honest, verified reviews of Forex and CFD brokers. Our goal is to foster a transparent trading environment, connecting brokers with new and existing traders through interactive forums and detailed reviews. For more information, visit https://brokerpedia.com.

Contact:

Stéphane Bottine, Founder and CEO of Brokerpedia.com

***@brokerpedia.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13029639

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Brokerpedia.com