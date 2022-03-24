BrokerTec Integrates Relative Value Curve Spread Trading with Broadway Technology

CHICAGO and LONDON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrokerTec, a leading provider of electronic trading platforms and technology services in fixed income markets, today announced that it has partnered with Broadway Technology to make its Relative Value (RV) Curve spread trading functionality available on Broadway's Toc platform.

The integration provides mutual clients with access to the full RV Curve product suite to increase execution efficiencies by merging liquidity from BrokerTec's industry-leading central limit order book with a single-threaded matching engine to eliminate legging risk, provide inside liquidity, and increase matching opportunities when trading benchmark spreads.

"We're pleased to collaborate with Broadway to bolster liquidity and grow the ecosystem of clients participating in U.S. Treasury spread trading on BrokerTec," said Sean Hodgson, Executive Director, BrokerTec Products. "Clients increasingly are turning to RV Curve to efficiently manage their risk along the curve with 42 clients trading over $125bn notional volume to date."

"Since its inception, Broadway has established itself as a trusted partner to the trading community with a legacy of innovation that has armed our clients with the most complete functionality they need to maximize their fixed income trading operations," said Bruce Boytim, COO of Broadway. "As spread trading continues to be a growing priority for our clients, we're proud to be able to offer them access to BrokerTec RV Curve and give them a more efficient way to trade the U.S. Treasury curve. By partnering closely with BrokerTec to support its complete offering and introduce this new functionality to Broadway clients, we can bring the tangible benefits of RV Curve to a broader portion of the trading community."

BrokerTec launched RV Curve in 2021 to allow market participants to trade pre-defined cash U.S. Treasury benchmark spreads as a yield differential and in a single order for the first time. The tool offers 21 spreads, providing a full view of the relationships between 2-, 3-, 5-, 7- and 10-year Treasury notes and 20- and 30-year Treasury bonds. By allowing trades to be executed in a single order, clients can trade the yield curve more efficiently and without legging risk or price slippage.

For more information on RV Curve, please visit: www.cmegroup.com/rvcurve.

