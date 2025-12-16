BrokerTech Ventures Welcomes Marshall+Sterling to Its Expanding Broker-Led Innovation Ecosystem

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrokerTech Ventures (BTV), the first broker-led convening platform and accelerator program for the insurance industry, today announced that Marshall+Sterling has joined its growing network of broker, carrier, and wholesale partners. The addition of Marshall+Sterling reinforces BTV's continued momentum heading into 2026.

Marshall+Sterling , headquartered in Poughkeepsie, New York and one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the United States, helps its clients protect what they've built, and what comes next, through a legacy of expertise, personalized risk solutions, and a dedicated team, securing them with the confidence to succeed. Marshall+Sterling's insurance products include Tactical Risk Solutions for Business and Employee Benefits, as well as Personal Risk Solutions for Living and Wealth.

"Adding a partner like Marshall+Sterling further strengthens the depth and diversity of expertise within BTV," said Dan Keough, Co-CEO of BrokerTech Ventures and Chairman+CEO of Holmes Murphy. "BTV is built on collaboration, intentional innovation, and delivering meaningful impact for clients. Marshall+Sterling embodies those values, and we are excited to shape the next era of transformation together."

Marshall+Sterling joins an established roster of BTV partners, including Holmes Murphy, M3, The Baldwin Group, IMA Financial Services, Conner Strong+Buckelew, UNICO Group, Heffernan Insurance Brokers, Higginbotham, InterWest, The Mahoney Group, Insurance Office of America (IOA), Leavitt Group, The Partners Group, and USI Insurance Services. Additional carrier and wholesaler partners include AF Group, AmWINS, Cincinnati Insurance Companies, Delta Dental, EMC Insurance, The Hanover, The Hartford, Jencap, RT Specialty, Travelers, Zurich, in additional to international collaborators InsurTech Israel and Instech.IE (InsurTech Ireland).

"As an employee-owned organization with a long-standing commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, we are thrilled to join the BrokerTech Ventures community," said Jim Dahoney , Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer at Marshall+Sterling. "BTV offers a unique opportunity to influence and engage with technologies shaping the future of insurance. We look forward to working alongside our BTV partners to accelerate creative solutions that benefit our clients and our industry."

BTV Momentum and Ecosystem Growth

The addition of Marshall+Sterling comes during a period of significant growth for BTV. 2025 marked BTV's first All Partner Summit, as well as the inaugural BrokerTech Connect: Chicago, drawing hundreds of insurtech innovators from across the insurance ecosystem. The BTV Accelerator has supported 67 insurtech startups since its inception, with 95.5 percent of participants active through growth, acquisition, or merger. Active startups represent nearly $1.7 billion in valuation, with average valuations doubling after completing the accelerator. BTV startups have also raised more than $573 million in capital, generating over 1,400 customer engagements across the BTV network.

Applications for the 2026 BTV Accelerator Program Open Through December 19

BTV is currently accepting applications for its 2026 Accelerator cohort through December 19, 2025. Selected startups will receive:

$50,000 in seed funding

Access to BTV's multi-billion-dollar distribution platform

Engagement with BTV's full network of broker, carrier, and wholesale partners

Real-world pilot opportunities to refine and validate their technology

"As we prepare for our 2026 Accelerator class, the energy across our ecosystem is undeniable," said John Jackovin, executive director of the BTV Accelerator. "With partners like Marshall+Sterling joining us, that momentum only continues to build."

Startups can get more information and apply to the BTV accelerator at www.brokertechventures.com.

About BrokerTech Ventures

Based in the insurance nucleus of Des Moines, Iowa, BrokerTech Ventures (BTV) is the first broker-led convening platform and accelerator program focused on delivering innovation to the insurance broker industry. Founded in 2019, BTV provides a venue for the best minds in insurance and technology to collaborate and bring to market leading-edge ideas and solutions. BTV invests in the research and testing for each of the chosen startups, provides access to veteran industry mentors, and helps scale the technology to market through broker distribution channels. Learn more at www.brokertechventures.com , or follow us on Twitter (@BrokerTechVen), LinkedIn, or Facebook.

About Marshall+Sterling

Founded in 1864, Marshall+Sterling is a 100% employee-owned, national independent risk solutions partner, helping clients protect what they've built and what comes next by empowering them to predict, prepare for, and preempt risk. Headquartered in New York and licensed in all states and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Marshall+Sterling is committed to creating a future that's safer and more secure through business and personal insurance, employee benefits, and wealth management solutions. The firm is consistently recognized by Business Insurance as one of the top 50 insurance brokers in the United States. Follow @marshallsterling on social media.

