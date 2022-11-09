Bromhidrosis Disease Treatment Market Size to Grow by 362.76 Mn, Increasing Number of M&A by Vendors to be a Key Trend - Technavio

Nov 09, 2022, 16:10 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bromhidrosis disease treatment market size is expected to grow by USD 362.76 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market has been segmented by type geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) and (apocrine body odor and eccrine body odor). Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format
The rise in the number of patients affected by diabetes and kidney diseases, government awareness programs about the disease, and an increase in healthcare affordability in the US are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of treatment, rise in the cost of R&D activities, and lack of knowledge of the disease will hamper the market growth.
Bromhidrosis Disease Treatment Market: Trend
The increasing M&As is a key trend shaping the bromhidrosis disease treatment market. The key vendors are acquiring small vendors to gain access to new products and technologies at low costs. For instance, in February 2022, Ipsen Pharma partnered with Mayoly Spindler to sell its global consumer healthcare business. In May 2022, Pfizer Inc. announced the acquisition of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. In January 2022, Novartis AG partnered with Alnylam to work on targeted therapy to restore liver function. Thus, the rise in the number of M&A will support the growth of the market in the coming years.
Bromhidrosis Disease Treatment Market: Type Landscape
By type, the apocrine body odor segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Apocrine sweat, when discharged, is colorless and odorless. In apocrine bromhidrosis, body odor is caused due to the combination of lipid-rich apocrine gland perspiration with microorganisms on the skin. This leads to the formation of thioalcohol. Thus, the increase in the number of people with apocrine bromhidrosis will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Bromhidrosis Disease Treatment Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 38% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from the region. The US and Canada are the key markets for bromhidrosis disease treatment in North America. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as rising healthcare expenditures, a well-developed healthcare sector, a large patient population, and government backing for R&D.
Bromhidrosis Disease Treatment Market: Companies Covered
- AbbVie Inc. - The company offers bromhidrosis disease treatment, namely Botox.
- Galderma SA - The company offers bromhidrosis disease treatment, namely Alluzience.
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - The company offers bromhidrosis disease treatment, namely Glycopyrrolate injection.
- Ipsen Pharma - The company offers bromhidrosis disease treatment, namely Dysport.
- Biovencer Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson - The company offers bromhidrosis disease treatment, namely Ditropan XL, through its subsidiary Janssen.
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Journey Medical Corp.
- Medytox Inc.
- Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
Bromhidrosis Disease Treatment Market: What our reports offer
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data from 2021 to 2026
- Market trends (threats, challenges, drivers, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping recording the key common trends
- Company profiling with financials, detailed strategies, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Gastrointestinal Diseases Therapeutics Market by Drug Class and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The increasing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases is driving market growth. Gastrointestinal diseases have increased significantly across the globe. Improper diet, inactive lifestyle, stress, food sensitivity, and bacterial or viral infection are the major factors contributing to the increasing incidence of chronic and acute gastrointestinal diseases.
Celiac Diseases Drugs Market by Therapy Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Higher consumption of gluten-containing food is driving the market growth. Celiac disease is characterized by an increase in gluten deposition in the body due to the high consumption of food containing gluten. Pizza, cake, soups, beer, bread, cookies, pasta, and burgers are some of the widely consumed food that contains gluten.
|
Bromhidrosis Disease Treatment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 362.76 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.99
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, UK, China, US, Canada, Germany, UK, China, US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AbbVie Inc., Biovencer Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Galderma SA, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Ipsen Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Journey Medical Corp., Medytox Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
