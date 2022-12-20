Bromine market: Growth opportunities led by Agrocel Industries Pvt. Ltd. and Albemarle Corp. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bromine market size is forecast to increase by USD 964.37 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.02%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growth of oil and gas industry, the increased demand for flame retardants, and the rise in demand from developing economies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bromine Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global bromine market as a part of the global diversified chemicals market, which covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of a diverse range of chemical products that are not included in the categories of industrial gases, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals or fertilizers, and agricultural chemicals. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth during the forecast period.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Agrocel Industries Pvt. Ltd., Albemarle Corp., Archean Chemical Industries Ltd., BEACON ORGANOSYS, Dhruv Chem Industries, Gulf Resources Inc., Hindustan Salts Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Lanxess AG, Mody Chemi Pharma Ltd., Morre Tec Industries, Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd., Sahayamatha Salterns Pvt. Ltd., Sangfroid Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Solaris Chemtech, Tata Chemicals Ltd., TETRA Technologies Inc., Tosoh Corp., and Yogi Intermediates Pvt. Ltd.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between NEUTRAL and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market from industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

The market is segmented by type (hydrogen bromide, organobromine compounds, bromine fluids, and others), application (flame retardants, drilling fluids, water treatment, agriculture, and others), and geography (APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and South America).

Segmentation by type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The hydrogen bromide segment will contribute significantly to the market's growth during the forecast period. Hydrogen bromide and its aqueous solution are popular reagents used in the synthesis of bromide compounds. Hydrogen bromides are created by mixing hydrogen and bromine at temperatures ranging from 200 degrees Celsius to 400 degrees Celsius. Platinum is generally used to accelerate the process. Inhaling HBr is extremely corrosive and unpleasant. This segment holds the largest market share and is expected to remain the dominant segment of the bromine market during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Related Reports:

Aroma Chemicals Market by Chemical Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The market size is expected to increase to USD 2,193.67 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.16%. This report extensively covers segmentation by application (soaps and detergents, cosmetics and toiletries, fine fragrances, and others), type (terpenes, benzenoids, musk chemicals, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Sodium Bromide Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market size is expected to increase by USD 701.05 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.47%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this bromine market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Bromine Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Bromine Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Bromine Market industry across APAC, Middle East and Africa , Europe , North America , and South America

and , , , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Bromine Market vendors

Bromine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.02% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 964.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.15 Regional analysis APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agrocel Industries Pvt. Ltd., Albemarle Corp., Archean Chemical Industries Ltd., BEACON ORGANOSYS, Dhruv Chem Industries, Gulf Resources Inc., Hindustan Salts Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Lanxess AG, Mody Chemi Pharma Ltd., Morre Tec Industries, Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd., Sahayamatha Salterns Pvt. Ltd., Sangfroid Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Solaris Chemtech, Tata Chemicals Ltd., TETRA Technologies Inc., Tosoh Corp., and Yogi Intermediates Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's materials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Derivative Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic market size

4.1 Global bromine market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global bromine market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Derivative type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Derivative type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five forces analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market segmentation by derivative type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Derivative Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Derivative Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Derivative Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Derivative Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Derivative Type

6.3 Hydrogen bromide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Hydrogen bromide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hydrogen bromide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Hydrogen bromide - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hydrogen bromide - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Organobromine compounds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Organobromine compounds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Organobromine compounds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Organobromine compounds - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Organobromine compounds - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Bromine fluids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Bromine fluids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Bromine fluids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Bromine fluids - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Bromine fluids - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Derivative Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Derivative Type ($ million)

7 Market segmentation by application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Flame retardants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Flame retardants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Flame retardants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Flame retardants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Flame retardants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Drilling fluids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Drilling fluids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Drilling fluids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Drilling fluids - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Drilling fluids - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Water treatment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Water treatment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 117: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 119: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 121: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, challenges, and trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 122: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 123: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 124: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 125: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 126: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 127: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Agrocel Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Agrocel Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Agrocel Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Agrocel Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Albemarle Corp.

Exhibit 131: Albemarle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Albemarle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Albemarle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Albemarle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Albemarle Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 Archean Chemical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 BEACON ORGANOSYS

Exhibit 139: BEACON ORGANOSYS - Overview



Exhibit 140: BEACON ORGANOSYS - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: BEACON ORGANOSYS - Key offerings

12.7 Dhruv Chem Industries

Exhibit 142: Dhruv Chem Industries - Overview



Exhibit 143: Dhruv Chem Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Dhruv Chem Industries - Key offerings

12.8 Gulf Resources Inc.

Exhibit 145: Gulf Resources Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Gulf Resources Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Gulf Resources Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Gulf Resources Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Hindustan Salts Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Hindustan Salts Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Hindustan Salts Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Hindustan Salts Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Hindustan Salts Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 153: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Exhibit 158: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 161: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 Lanxess AG

Exhibit 163: Lanxess AG - Overview



Exhibit 164: Lanxess AG - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Lanxess AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Lanxess AG - Segment focus

12.13 Mody Chemi Pharma Ltd.

Exhibit 167: Mody Chemi Pharma Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Mody Chemi Pharma Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: Mody Chemi Pharma Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Morre Tec Industries

Exhibit 170: Morre Tec Industries - Overview



Exhibit 171: Morre Tec Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: Morre Tec Industries - Key offerings

12.15 Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 173: Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 TETRA Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 176: TETRA Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 177: TETRA Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 178: TETRA Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: TETRA Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Tosoh Corp.

Exhibit 180: Tosoh Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 181: Tosoh Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 182: Tosoh Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 183: Tosoh Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 184: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 185: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 186: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 187: Research methodology



Exhibit 188: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 189: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 190: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio