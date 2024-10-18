Bromine Market to grow by USD 860.4 Million from 2024-2028, driven by oil & gas industry growth, with market insights enhanced by AI - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The Global Bromine Market size is estimated to grow by USD 860.4 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 3.5% during the forecast period. Growth of oil and gas industry is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising mercury emission control. However, fluctuation in prices of crude oil poses a challenge - Key market players include Agrocel Industries Pvt. Ltd., Albemarle Corp., Archean Chemical Industries Ltd., BEACON ORGANOSYS, Dhruv Chem Industries, Gulf Resources Inc., Hindustan Salts Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Lanxess AG, Mody Chemi Pharma Ltd., Morre Tec Industries, Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd., Sahayamatha Salterns Pvt. Ltd., Sangfroid Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Solaris Chemtech, Tata Chemicals Ltd., TETRA Technologies Inc., Tosoh Corp., and Yogi Intermediates Pvt. Ltd..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Derivative Type (Hydrogen bromide, Organobromine compounds, Bromine fluids, and Others), Application (Flame retardants, Drilling fluids, Water treatment, Agriculture, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and South America) Region Covered APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and South America Key companies profiled Agrocel Industries Pvt. Ltd., Albemarle Corp., Archean Chemical Industries Ltd., BEACON ORGANOSYS, Dhruv Chem Industries, Gulf Resources Inc., Hindustan Salts Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Lanxess AG, Mody Chemi Pharma Ltd., Morre Tec Industries, Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd., Sahayamatha Salterns Pvt. Ltd., Sangfroid Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Solaris Chemtech, Tata Chemicals Ltd., TETRA Technologies Inc., Tosoh Corp., and Yogi Intermediates Pvt. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Bromine compounds play a crucial role in controlling mercury emissions from coal-fired power plants. When bromine comes in contact with mercury in the presence of flue gases, it forms mercuric bromide, which is more easily captured in flue-gas scrubbers than mercuric chloride. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has established regulations to limit mercury, acid gases, and other toxic pollutants from power plants. This will boost the demand for bromine and its compounds to mitigate mercury emissions during the forecast period. Lanxess' GeoBrom, a new bromine derivative product, efficiently removes mercury emissions from coal-fired boilers and power plant installations through clean coal technology. These initiatives will fuel the growth of the bromine market.

The Bromine market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for bromine compounds in various industries. In coal-fired power plants, bromine is used for flue gas treatment to reduce mercury emissions, making it an essential component in mercury emission control. Bromine compounds, such as organobromides and brominated flame retardants, are widely used in construction materials, plastics, and electronics. Bromine also plays a crucial role in water treatment, disinfection, and agriculture applications. In water treatment, bromine is used as a disinfectant to kill bacteria and viruses. In agriculture, it is used as a fumigant and biocide to protect crops from pests and diseases. Bromine is also used in the medical field for cancer treatment, anesthetics, and as a resource for producing energy-dense flowless ZincBromine batteries. However, concerns over health effects, including toxicological effects and endocrine disruption, have led to regulations on the use of bromine and its compounds, such as organobromides and brominated flame retardants. The demand for bromine is also driven by the unconventional hydrocarbon resources industry, particularly in hydraulic fracturing, where bromine-based technologies are used as drilling and completion fluids. Additionally, bromine is used as a fertilizer additive and in pesticides. Overall, the Bromine market is expected to continue growing due to its diverse applications and increasing demand in various industries.

Market Challenges

The bromine market is primarily driven by the use of bromine and its derivatives as drilling fluids in the petroleum industry. The price of crude oil, a key factor influencing the demand for drilling fluids, has been volatile. In 2010, the price was around USD79.61 per barrel, dropping to USD54.25 by 2017, and rising to approximately USD70.86 in 2021. The average price in 2023 is around USD80 per barrel. This volatility can impact the bromine market, as heavy investments in crude oil extraction increase demand for bromine-based drilling fluids. Vendors are implementing cost-cutting measures to maintain profitability amidst changing market conditions, which may hamper market growth during the forecast period.

