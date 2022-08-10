Bromine Market, Witnesses Emergence of Albemarle Corp. and BEACON ORGANOSYS as Key Market Contributors, View Company Insights for Diversified Chemicals - Technavio

The bromine market covers the following areas:

Application

Flame Retardants



Drilling Fluids



Water Treatment



Agriculture



Others

Geography

APAC



MEA



Europe



North America



South America

The applications categories' growth in market share for bromine. During the forecast period, the flame retardants segment will play a vital role. To make products containing organobromine compounds less flammable, bromine is mainly utilized in flame retardants. BFRs are largely employed in the production of electronic components in the electrical and electronics industries. During the projection period, the demand for bromine will be driven by the rise in demand for electrical and electronic equipment. Buy Sample Report.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global bromine market as a part of the global diversified chemicals market within the global Materials market.

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the global diversified chemicals market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Bromine Market Companies Mentioned

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Albemarle Corp.

BEACON ORGANOSYS

Gulf Resources Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

LANXESS AG

Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Perekop bromine

TETRA Technologies Inc.

Tosoh Corp.

Bromine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.83% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 628.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.60 Regional analysis APAC, MEA, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries China, India, the US, Saudi Arabia, and Israel Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Albemarle Corp., BEACON ORGANOSYS, Gulf Resources Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Israel Chemicals Ltd., LANXESS AG, Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd., Perekop bromine, TETRA Technologies Inc., and Tosoh Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics



Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Diversified chemicals

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers



Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes



Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 17: Flame retardants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.3 Flame retardants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Flame retardants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 19: Drilling fluids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.4 Drilling fluids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Drilling fluids - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 21: Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.5 Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 22: Water treatment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 23: Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.6 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Application

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.4 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 35: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 37: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 39: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 49: Albemarle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Albemarle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Albemarle Corp.- Key news

10.3 Albemarle Corp.

Exhibit 52: Albemarle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Albemarle Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 54: BEACON ORGANOSYS - Overview



Exhibit 55: BEACON ORGANOSYS - Product and service



Exhibit 56: BEACON ORGANOSYS - Key offerings

10.4 BEACON ORGANISES

Exhibit 57: Gulf Resources Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Gulf Resources Inc. - Business segments

10.5 Gulf Resources Inc.

Exhibit 59: Gulf Resources Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Gulf Resources Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 61: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments

10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

10.7 Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Israel Chemicals Ltd.-Key news



Exhibit 68: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 70: LANXESS AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 71: LANXESS AG - Business segments

10.8 LANXESS AG

Exhibit 72: LANXESS AG - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 73: LANXESS AG - Segment focus

- Segment focus

Exhibit 74: Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Perekop bromine - Overview



Exhibit 78: Perekop bromine - Product and service



Exhibit 79: Perekop bromine - Key offerings

10.10 Perekop bromine

Exhibit 80: TETRA Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 81: TETRA Technologies Inc. - Business segments

10.11 TETRA Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 82: TETRA Technologies Inc.-Key news



Exhibit 83: TETRA Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: TETRA Technologies Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 85: Tosoh Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Tosoh Corp. - Business segments

10.12 Tosoh Corp.

Exhibit 87: Tosoh Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Tosoh Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 92: Information sources



Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

11.4 List of abbreviations

