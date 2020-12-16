Bromosexual Subculture Explored in Blogpost by "Manly Manners" Author Wayne James

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayne James, former senator and author of the critically acclaimed Manly Manners: Lifestyle & Modern Etiquette for the Young Man of the 21st Century (2016), has just penned an eye-opening, jaw-dropping blogpost titled, "Bromosexuals: The Naked Truth."

"The 'bromosexual' is arguably the foremost emerging social phenomenon of modern men's lifestyle," James said. "It's a masculine behavioral construct that is little-known and less understood. Even online slang dictionaries offer opposing definitions of the term."

Men's subculture, however, fundamentally defines the bromosexual as a man's man: the über-male who is so masculine that—ironically—he prefers the company of men over that of women. Not to be confused with "bromance," which describes an intimate—but platonic—relationship between two men regardless of their respective sexuality, the term "bromosexual" is a mash-up of "bro," which is the shortened form of "brother," and "homosexual." The operative term within the term "bromosexual" is "sex." Essentially, he is a jock-type who has intimate sexual relations with other jock-types, his homosexuality or bisexuality hidden behind a veil of virility, under the radar of "gaydar."

"Mere men are Homo sapiens; but bromosexuals are Bromo sapiens," James said. "Metrosexuals need not apply, and effeminate men simply do not qualify. To be bromosexual, a man must appear unmistakably—and stereotypically—heterosexual: the tattooed construction worker; the MMA fighter; the leather-clad Harley-Davidson biker; the NFL player; the Wall Street womanizer. And he is usually the most vocal critic of non-hetero sexuality. But looks are oftentimes deceiving, and actions speak louder than words."

James' groundbreaking blogpost traces the bromo phenomenon from its incubatory years in college fraternity houses, to its prevalence in prisons, to how it is camouflaged in traditions of "boys' night out" and men-only "fishing" trips.

"This is the opposite of Brokeback Mountain or Life on the Down Low," James said. "This is man-on-man sex in plain view, but behind your back. A bromosexual and his 'bro' workout together, eat together, party together, vacation together, are best man in each other's wedding and godfather to each other's children. To the unwitting, their relationship is a platonic bromance—just two bosom buddies joined at the hips," James said.

James is currently writing a 300-page book on this budding lifestyle. Based on personal observation, Bromosexuals: In Plain View—Behind Your Back, is scheduled for a September 2021 publication.

