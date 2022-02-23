NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brompton, the London-based manufacturer of the iconic folding bike, is gearing up for a promising 2022 with a fleet of new, redesigned bikes. Represented with a fresh rebranding across its full line of bikes coupled with a host of exciting technologies and innovations, Brompton has released its lightest-ever models, including the T Line - an entirely reinvented 16.4-pound titanium bike - the P Line, a new titanium-steel superlight model, and an upgraded version of its electric bike.

Brompton Bicycle Launches Reinvented Flagship Models, Signals Innovation Ahead

The rebranding of Brompton models replaces over 40 years of product naming by bike specification in favor of centering the bikes around individual user needs. It is a fundamental change that allows consumers to more easily navigate the Brompton range to find their perfect bike.

"Brompton aims to be the go-to urban bike brand in cities across North America by 2027," said Juliet Scott-Croxford, Brompton's President of North America. "To fuel this, we are moving into a new phase of innovation and product development to make our bikes lighter and more convenient to move around a city. At the same time, we are focusing on the ownership experience, drawing inspiration from our dedicated fanbase of Brompton owners in New York City and around the world."

Following are details of the Brompton T Line, P Line, C Line, and A Line model.

T Line - This is Brompton. Reinvented. This fully titanium Brompton is the lightest, most premium Brompton ever. Ten pounds lighter than the all-steel model. Available from $4,810.

P Line - A redesigned Brompton Superlight, now lighter and stronger than the previous model. Features a new four speed gearing system starting at $2,750, with upgraded models from $2,965.

C Line - Brompton's classic all-steel folding bike, starting at $1,550. Also, available as the C Line Electric with a detachable battery ($3,550).

A Line - An entry level, all-steel Brompton priced at $1,095.

About Brompton Bicycle:

Made for cities, Brompton produces over 70,000 bikes a year and over 500,000 have hit the streets since the first bike was made in 1975 by inventor Andrew Ritchie. A Brompton bike is perfect for those that live, work or play in cities: The bike folds up to a third of its size, which means a Brompton is suitable to take on all forms of transport – perfect for commuting on trains, storing in the trunk of your car and taking out of the city for some fresh air, hailing a taxi when the weather changes or you need to get home late at night. Brompton products are available to purchase and ship directly to your home at us.Brompton.com, or from over 1,500 accredited retailers worldwide and 15 flagship Brompton Junction stores.

