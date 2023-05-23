Brompton Opens New York's Smallest Retail Bike Shop, May 25

Leading designer and maker of the world's most iconic folding bike celebrates first-of-its-kind digitally connected "Micro Junction" Store in Brooklyn's Dumbo neighborhood

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brompton, the London-based manufacturer of the world's most compact and portable folding bike, today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind "Micro Junction" store in Brooklyn, New York. Measuring only 70 square feet and dubbed the World's Smallest Bike Shop, Brompton's "Micro Junction" is designed to showcase the unique features of the Brompton folding bike while encouraging sustainable, people-powered commuting. Located at 111 Front Street in the vibrant Dumbo neighborhood, the new Micro Junction store offers New York residents and visitors a chance to envision the new lifestyle Brompton can offer by saving riders space and time. The tiny retail venue will be focused on making it easy for people to take their first step towards a happier, healthier lifestyle—by embracing cycling as a practical form of transportation thanks to the convenience and benefits associated with the company's compact and portable bikes. The in-store experience is digitally connected to Brompton's ecommerce offering with any purchase made in-store eligible for free home delivery or pick-up at select Brompton retailers.

"We're on a mission to make life in cities more convenient and more fun. The Micro Junction concept is a reflection of that goal," said Juliet Scott-Croxford, Brompton President of North America. "Brompton makes everyday life with a bike easy because you can take our bikes anywhere, avoiding theft and connecting multi-modal journeys. By rethinking the role of a bike shop and providing visitors with a fun and memorable riding experience connected to our digital platform, we hope to introduce more people to biking in their city."

Visitors who take a "Selfie Test Ride" can explore the Brooklyn waterfront's most iconic views by bike, and post their Brompton selfies to Instagram. By tagging @BromptonUSA and #tryBrompton, riders may enter for a chance to win a Brompton of their own. Additionally, residents of New York City can take advantage of a free, two-week trial offer to experience Brompton's expert craftsmanship and unique benefits, seeing for themselves how easily it fits into a modern, urban lifestyle. Moreover, visitors can also receive hyper-local Brompton swag.

While the Micro Junction will feature a select range of products for purchase on-site, visitors can purchase any Brompton for delivery to their home or pickup at the flagship store, Brompton Junction, located at 287 Bleeker Street in the West Village.

"Positioned mere feet away from Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridge, where hundreds of commuters cycle into the city daily, and in a neighborhood where space is at a premium, the Micro Junction is a literal demonstration of the bike's utility for New Yorkers," said Ian Bester of Barrows Global, store designer.

The new store is optimized at every touchpoint to bring the Brompton brand story to life, as well as showcase the flexibility of its products, for new and existing fans.

The store will be operated by a team of Brompton experts, led by Darina Parker, Store Manager. Current hours of operation are Thursday through Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m.

About Brompton

Established in London in 1975, Brompton is the leading designer and maker of the world's most iconic folding bike. Today, the company offers a full suite of sustainable, micro-mobility solutions and practical products designed to make urban living more enjoyable, accessible and fun. Made for cities, Brompton bikes are sold in 47 countries around the world and over 70% of production is exported. The company produces almost 100,000 bikes a year and over 1,000,000 have hit the roads since the first bike was made in 1975 by the inventor Andrew Ritchie. The company operates 15 flagship Brompton Junction retail stores in cities across the world, including London, Paris, New York, Beijing, Tokyo, Milan, Kobe, Hamburg, Shanghai, Amsterdam, Munich, Valencia, Melbourne, Tel Aviv and Singapore and also sells to a selected 1,500 independent bike stores worldwide. For more information, visit us.brompton.com or follow us on Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

