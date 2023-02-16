Brompton and CHPT3 launch the 4th edition of their iconic collaboration bike.

The v4 is built for speed, with proven performance modifications to the Brompton P Line model with a stripped back look.

Release marked by new short film which sees David Millar ride the streets of New York with nocturnal cycle community, KnightRyders.

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brompton and CHPT3 have linked up for the 4th edition of their collaboration, bringing a fresh dynamic to a proven partnership. One founded on fun, practicality, and high performance.

Brompton x CHPT3 - 4th Edition Bike

Drawing on experience from the previous three releases with ex pro-Tour cyclist David Millar of CHPT3, the latest bike features selected proven performance modifications such as a titanium fork and rear triangle, assembled for speed without loss of comfort. The gearing is chosen to cover all bases, from quick sprints and sustained speed to steep climbs. All contact points between rider and bike, and the bike and the road deliver lightness, performance, and comfort. The bike's stripped back look is finished off with lightweight inner tubes, a low-profile handlebar, ride anywhere 4 speed gearing, black finishing kit, and a limited-edition Frame Pouch Bag.

The limited-edition Brompton x CHPT3 4th Edition is available today at brompton.com , Brompton Junction stores, and selected retailers.

To put the v4 through its paces, David Millar hit the streets of New York City in his CHPT3 Transit shoes with the KnightRyders, a collective of friends, creatives & cyclists who build community at the intersection of passion & purpose. Captured in a new short film, 'Unfollow'.

"The experience of riding through the unfamiliar streets and alleyways of Brooklyn, NYC with the Knight Ryders brought me a full-on buzz and fresh appreciation for the wonderful experiences this bike has opened for so many," said David Millar, co-creator of CHPT3.

"The power of choosing to unfollow digital social groups, choosing instead to follow hearts and minds while riding, was something I was thrilled to discover in person and could never have predicted. New York was the perfect setting to test the urban performance creds of our latest Brompton x CHPT3 creation with a group who truly know how to enjoy this amazing city."

You can watch the full 'Unfollow' short film on the Brompton YouTube and Instagram #BromptonCHPT3.

The first Brompton x CHPT3 4th Edition bikes are available on a first come, first served basis at Brompton Junction stores today, as well as via brompton.com and select accredited retailers in the US.

Brompton x CHPT3 - 4th Edition Specs

RRP: $3200 USD / £2,595 / 3.150€ ( Europe excluding France ) / 3.249€ ( France only)

/ £2,595 / 3.150€ ( excluding ) / 3.249€ ( only) Frame: Lightweight titanium and steel. More than 3.3 lb (1.5kg) lighter than a standard Brompton.

Color: Grey Winter Sky / Metallic Concrete frame with Fire Red CHPT3 v4 accent

Saddle: FizikTerra Argo Saddle

Wheels: Fast and light Brompton wheelset on superb tan-walled Schwalbe tyres for optimal grip, with maximum style.

Gearing: A spread of 4 gears allows for both rapid urban acceleration and nimble climbing ability

Grips: Ergon GE1 grips

Frame pouch: Tucked in a frame triangle, you'll find storage for small essential items like a spare tube and tools.

Weight: 9.5kg / 20.9 lbs

About Brompton Bicycle

Made for cities, Brompton bikes are sold in 47 countries around the world and over 70% of production is exported. The company produces almost 100,000 bikes a year and over 1,000,000 have hit the roads since the first bike was made in 1975 by the inventor Andrew Ritchie. A Brompton bike is perfect for those that live, work or play in cities.

The bike folds up to a third of its size, and weighs on average just 7.95kg for the T Line, 11kg for the standard model and from 16.6kg for the Brompton Electric, which means a Brompton is suitable to take on all forms of transport – perfect for commuting on trains, popping in the boot of the car and taking out of the city for some fresh air, hailing a taxi when the weather changes or you want to get home late at night.

One Brompton bike takes 6.2 tonnes less carbon than a car to make and 42 folded Brompton bikes can be parked in the space it takes to park one car. 15 flagship Brompton Junction retail stores in cities across the world, including London, Paris, New York, Beijing, Tokyo, Milan, Kobe, Hamburg, Shanghai, Amsterdam, Munich, Valencia, Melbourne, Tel Aviv and Singapore. Brompton sells to a selected 1,500 independent bike stores worldwide.

History of Brompton

A timeline of Brompton's key milestones can be found on the following webpage:

www.brompton.com/about-us/history

Why Brompton

Find out more about the iconic folding bike and how it can transform an owner's life:

www.brompton.com/bikes/why-brompton

SOURCE Brompton