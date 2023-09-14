Bron Tapes Acquires GaffTech, Inc

DENVER, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bron Tapes, LLC ("Bron Tapes"), a Rotunda Capital Partners portfolio company, has acquired GaffTech, Inc ("GaffTech"), a floor tape and tape applicator company based in Seattle, Washington.

GaffTech was founded in 2014 by former gaffers who were looking for a solution to improve efficiency and the physical demands of hand-taping. In that pursuit, they developed the GaffGun™ Tape Applicator and a line of GaffGun™ Tapes.

The GaffGun™ is the single greatest advancement in floor tape since gaffer's tape was invented. Saving over 90% of the time to lay floor tape, The GaffGun™ simplifies your job while saving time, money, and your back.
"GaffGun™ has helped thousands of people from AV companies, professional sports teams, schools, governments, the military, hotels, convention centers, warehouses, and manufacturers with a better way to tape," former GaffTech Managing Partner Josh Lyons said.

The GaffGun™ will complement Bron Tapes' portfolio of products and provide additional solutions to customers.

"The GaffGun™ is a natural fit for our business," Bron Tapes CEO Mike Shand said. "We are excited to further develop and promote the GaffGun™ with the help of our technical sales team."

The purchase of GaffTech marks the first Bron Tapes acquisition since partnering with Rotunda Capital Partners in January 2023.

Bron Tapes is seeking to acquire other distributors and converters of tapes, adhesives, fabrics, and gaskets and is interested in acquisition opportunities presented by business owners, management, or M&A intermediaries. Please contact Mike Shand for more information.

About Bron Tapes

Bron Tapes is the premier producer, converter, and distributor of pressure sensitive tapes, adhesives, and innovative solutions in North America. Through strategic manufacturing partnerships and acquisitions in key markets, Bron Tapes is able to source unique materials and create a comprehensive product catalog. Learn more about Bron Tapes at www.brontapes.com.

About GaffTech

GaffTech was founded in 2014 by former gaffers seeking innovations to replace the laborious process of hand taping. The company's GaffGun™ Tape Applicator and GaffGun™ Tapes now help thousands of customers in a variety of industries efficiently and effectively lay flooring tapes while reducing material waste. For more information, visit www.brontapes.com/gaffgun.

About Rotunda Capital Partners

Rotunda Capital Partners is an operationally oriented private equity firm focused on transforming family-founder owned companies into dynamic, data-driven platforms able to achieve and manage significant growth. Since its founding in 2009, Rotunda has partnered with management teams to build great businesses within three primary sectors: value-added distribution, asset-light logistics and industrial & business and residential services. Rotunda strives to achieve replicable results by implementing its Rotunda Performance System to create strategic alignment, develop lean processes and create robust, data-driven infrastructures. For more information, visit www.rotundacapital.com.

