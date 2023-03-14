Bron Tapes Launches Ecommerce Platform with Interactive Customer Portal

DENVER, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bron Tapes has launched an ecommerce website to provide more purchasing options and customer portal access to new and existing customers.

"Bron Tapes has been providing tape solutions for over 45 years," CEO Mike Shand said. "We are excited to add a customer portal experience that provides an online ordering solution and additional level of service to our valued customers."

Within the customer portal, new and existing customers can access purchase history, order status, tracking information, and more.

"In a survey last year, we asked our top customers what would be most important to them in an online account," Marketing Director Holly Wilson said. "I'm pleased to say that we captured all of their requests in our ecommerce platform, with order confirmations and tracking information being the top two."

The updated website offers 80+ of the most popular tape solutions for customers to explore.

"We were very intentional about the first catalog of products we selected for the website," Mike said. "Starting with our most trusted tape solutions, we will continue expanding the product mix to better serve our customers."

One of the initial products offered on the website is Killer Red® – The World's Greatest Double Sided Tape™.

"Killer Red® is one of our legacy products, and one of our most popular solutions across customers in various industries," Mike said. "We call it The World's Greatest Double Sided Tape™ because it can bond the greatest number of critical substrates."

Visit the new BronTapes.com to learn more about Killer Red® and the new customer portal experience.

About Bron Tapes

Bron Tapes was founded in Denver, Colorado in 1977 by Jim Flynn. Since then, Bron has grown to 10 locations across the country. The Bron family of companies also includes the Bron Aerotech and Bron Converting divisions. Bron Aerotech services the space, aeronautics, and defense markets. Custom converting services such as laminating, die-cutting, kitting, printed tapes, and custom packaging are supplied to all markets by Bron Converting.

On the industrial side, Bron Tapes supports customers in more than 50 countries and many industries, including: Agriculture and Food, Arts and Crafts, Automotive, Building and Construction, Convention and Entertainment, Electronics, Energy, and Paper, Print, and Plastic Manufacturing.

Contact Bron Tapes

BronTapes.com

(888) 877-BRON (2766)

[email protected]

SOURCE Bron Tapes, Inc.