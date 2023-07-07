Bronchiectasis Drugs Market to grow by USD 326.01 million from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing cases of associated risk factors to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bronchiectasis drugs market size is estimated to grow by USD 326.01 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.98% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 44% of the global market growth. The market in North America is primarily driven by the sales of various off-label drug therapies approved for other chronic respiratory conditions and the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases and bronchiectasis. In addition, the use of antibiotics in combination with alternative treatment options, due to the absence of approved therapies, is expected to drive the bronchiectasis drugs market in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bronchiectasis Drugs Market 2023-2027

Bronchiectasis drugs market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (antibiotics, expectorants, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the antibiotics segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by factors such as the low cost of drugs and their availability, affordability, and accessibility. Even though all the pathogens associated with the respiratory system resist various antibiotics, a single antibiotic cannot inhibit all the pathogens in and around the respiratory tract. Hence, various antibiotics are used in combination to achieve the desired clinical outcome. This increases the volume consumption of antibiotics, which drives the growth of the segment.

Bronchiectasis drugs market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing cases of associated risks drive the market growth. Bronchiectasis frequently happens as a result of health conditions such as humoral immunodeficiency, inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis), rheumatologic diseases (rheumatoid arthritis and Sjogren's disease), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis. These diseases are of great concern globally. Furthermore, the increased prevalence of bronchiectasis globally is also a result of various external factors, including an increase in the number of patients with related diseases. Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing awareness about bronchiectasis is an emerging bronchiectasis drugs market trend. This condition is often misunderstood as common cough and cold, as the symptoms of most respiratory tract infections are overlapped. Often, this results in underdiagnosing the infection, which reduces the use of treatment options and thus affects the growth of the market. Primary and secondary healthcare centers need to be better informed about it to increase awareness of this disease. Additionally, some companies regularly organize educational programs to inform healthcare professionals and patients of available therapeutic options for the treatment of bronchiectasis. Hence, such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The lack of approved drugs for bronchiectasis challenges the growth of the market. The treatment options for bronchiectasis usually include medications, CPT, the use of lung airway devices, oxygen therapy, and surgery. Bronchiectasis can happen due to various reasons, but a wide range of treatments is required in some cases. But there are no authorized products in the global bronchiectasis drug market at present. Patient adherence to treatment continues to decline as a result of resistance to antibiotics. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this bronchiectasis drugs market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bronchiectasis drugs market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the bronchiectasis drugs market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the bronchiectasis drugs market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of bronchiectasis drugs market vendors

Bronchiectasis drugs market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.98% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 326.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.09 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Akorn Operating Co LLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Endo International Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Lupin Ltd., Neopharma Corp., Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., Virtus Pharmaceuticals LLC, Wockhardt Ltd., and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

