Bronchiectasis Market to Rise Steadily at a 27.17% CAGR During the Forecast Period [2018-2030], Evaluates DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bronchiectasis drugs market has been growing at a rapid pace over the years because of factors such as the high presence of Bronchiectasis among the public and better infrastructure facilities in the healthcare and medical sector. Major players believe that constant research and development in the field and rising competitive landscape among established drug makers will help maintain a high growth rate for the Bronchiectasis drugs market.

Antibiotics and expectorants are the main types of drugs available in the Bronchiectasis drugs market. Among them, the antibiotic segment has the greater demand and is anticipated to continue to stay ahead of the expectorant segment in the coming few years. An increase in the number of respiratory diseases has been driving the antibiotics demand. In addition, the low costs and easy availability of antibiotics have helped the demand substantially, as well.

DelveInsight's "Bronchiectasis Market" report provides a thorough comprehension of the Bronchiectasis historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Bronchiectasis market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Bronchiectasis market report also proffers an analysis of the current Bronchiectasis treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the necessary takeaways from the Bronchiectasis Market Research Report

Several key pharmaceutical companies including Insmed Inc., Novartis, RedHill Biopharma Limited, and others, are developing novel products to improve the Bronchiectasis treatment outlook.

are developing novel products to improve the Bronchiectasis treatment outlook. The increasing awareness of the disease, developing therapies, and improved diagnostic methods will drive the current Bronchiectasis therapeutic landscape.

Bronchiectasis Overview

Bronchiectasis is a lung condition that causes coughing up mucus due to scarred tissue in the bronchi, or the passages that let air into the lungs. Bronchiectasis is caused by the airways of the lungs becoming damaged and widened. Symptoms of Bronchiectasis include wheezing in the chest, shortness of breath, chest pain, coughing up large amounts of thick mucus (whooping cough) every day. There are three basic Bronchiectasis types that are recognized at CT are cylindrical, varicose, and cystic. A chest computed tomography scan, or chest CT scan, is the most common test for diagnosing Bronchiectasis. Currently there is no permanent Bronchiectasis cure.

Bronchiectasis Market Drivers:

Formerly regarded as a rare disease, Bronchiectasis is increasingly recognized, and a renewed interest in the condition stimulates drug development and clinical research. New pathogenetic pathways, particularly of inflammatory and ciliary dysfunction, are being identified and are likely to lead to many new therapeutic opportunities as Dual therapy, which is a promising option for the management of patients with PA-related exacerbations. Identifying and combining key pathobiological and clinical characteristics in Bronchiectasis to identify clinically relevant subgroups is a clear avenue for future Bronchiectasis research. Additionally, endophenotypic Bronchiectasis to address inherent heterogeneity is a promising avenue for future investment and research. Promising treatment avenues have accelerated the field of research in the Bronchiectasis regime. A robust line of research is presently underway in Bronchiectasis permitting precise and tailored management strategies.

Bronchiectasis Market Barriers:

Bronchiectasis is a neglected disease with poor advances. With a limited number of options, current therapies are labor-intensive and are associated with adverse effects. The existing treatment has limitations like, neutrophilic inflammation, which is central to the pathogenesis of Bronchiectasis, has been largely resistant to existing treatments. This creates the need for new medications.

With the burden of antimicrobial resistance increasingly real and a global political agenda for stewardship, the need for enhancing techniques and the delivery of antimicrobials responsibly with reduced adverse effects is paramount. Aerosolized and inhaled delivery within the lung has been of interest, as high drug concentrations can be administered within the airways with reduced systemic side effects.

Bronchiectasis is a challenging disease that carries a heavy healthcare burden and significant mortality and morbidity. These challenges are multifactorial, arising from both etiological heterogeneity and disease-specific management. In light of the more recent economic-based decisions in healthcare, Bronchiectasis interventions should focus on the factors that influence both general Bronchiectasis health and costs. This will increase their chance of reimbursement and implementation into daily practice. Considering all current data, there is a need to invest more in interventions that focus on P. aeruginosa control/eradication or exacerbation reduction. The big success of the Bronchiectasis registries will undoubtedly cause a surge in successful trials as they will provide a basis to unravel disease heterogeneity, allow larger study populations, and cause better patient selection upon which new interventions are focused and exacerbations can be performed. In short, we need to spend money to save money.

Also, among the treatment regimes, antibiotic treatment is preferred as an effective method but it has an associated risk of antibiotic resistance.

The emerging treatment landscape of Bronchiectasis is characterized by a robust pipeline. The trials on first-in-class molecules such as Insmead's Brensocatib, and Novartis' QBW251 have the potential to disrupt the current market landscape and provide dedicated therapeutic players in the disease indication by 2030. Other key players include RedHill Biopharma Limited RHB-204 which has active trials on Bronchiectasis and NTM. Other notable ongoing trials on the already marketed Colistimethate Sodium (Zambon SpA), Aztreonam Lysine (Gilead), Benralizumab (AstraZeneca), RESP301 (Thirty Respiratory Limited) provides insight on the extensive pipeline for the disease. DelveInsight's analysis of historical data on Bronchiectasis elucidates the limited current market players, further bolstering the forecast for emerging market. This provides a potential opportunity for key pharmaceutical players such as Johnson and Johnson to venture into the market of treatment of Bronchiectasis and emerge as a key market player. indication. However, there is a dearth of current key players in the market.

For further information on Market Impact by Therapies, visit: Bronchiectasis Drugs Market Analysis

Bronchiectasis is a chronic lung disease characterized by persistent and lifelong widening of the bronchial airways and weakening of the function mucociliary transport mechanism owing to repeated infection contributing to bacterial invasion and mucus pooling throughout the bronchial tree.

DelveInsight estimates that the total Bronchiectasis prevalent cases in the 7MM were 1,525,523 cases in 2020 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 1.97% for the study period of 2018–2030.

The Bronchiectasis Market Analysis Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Bronchiectasis

Bronchiectasis Prevalence based on Gender

Bronchiectasis Prevalence based on Comorbidities

Bronchiectasis Prevalence based on Age

Get a complete epidemiological segmentation breakdown @ Bronchiectasis Epidemiological Analysis

Bronchiectasis Treatment Market

The goal of Bronchiectasis treatment is to prevent infections and flare-ups. This is usually achieved with a combination of medication, hydration and chest physical therapy. Oxygen therapy is also recommended in severe patients, to maintain optimum blood oxygen levels. Surgery may be recommended in extreme situations where the Bronchiectasis is isolated to a section of lung or there is excessive bleeding. However, the current Bronchiectasis market trends are dominated by antibiotics, bronchodilators, and corticosteroids to treat and manage the disease.

Antibiotics are used as the first-in-line Bronchiectasis treatment. Oral antibiotics are suggested for most cases, and however, severe infections may require intravenous (IV) antibiotics. The most commonly used antibiotics are Macrolides.

Macrolides are a specific type of antibiotic that kills certain bacteria and reduces inflammation in the bronchi. Though they may be beneficial for some people, they are only used in the most severe situations because they have extreme side effects.

Inhalation of gentamicin has been used to treat sensitive lung infections. Inhaled antibiotics may be an effective inhibitory antibiotic therapy with an acceptable safety profile in adult patients with stable non-cystic fibrosis (non-CF) Bronchiectasis and chronic bronchial infections.

Fluoroquinolones are an important class of broad-spectrum antibacterial agents. The first quinolone described was nalidixic acid, which showed narrow-spectrum activity. Ciprofloxacin is a fluoroquinolone antibiotic widely prescribed for acute lung infections.

Mucolytics are drugs used to manage mucus hypersecretion and its sequelae like recurrent infections in patients of COPD, cystic fibrosis, and Bronchiectasis.

Bronchodilators are inhaled medications used in Bronchiectasis that make it easier to breathe by relaxing the muscles of the airways.

The Bronchiectasis pipeline is robust, with several products available in the developmental stage. There are several key players involved in the development of promising products, such as Insmed Inc. /AstraZeneca (Brensocatib/ INS 1007), Novartis Pharmaceuticals (QBW251), Thirty Respiratory Limited (RESP301), Thirty Respiratory Limited (RHB-204), AstraZeneca/Kyowa Kirin (Benralizumab) and others.

Strength of Bronchiectasis Market:

Bronchiectasis remains no longer a neglected disease now. The field of research for Bronchiectasis has grown appreciably in the past years with promising avenues of treatment options along with precise and tailored management strategies.

Formerly regarded as a rare disease, Bronchiectasis is now increasingly recognized and has received renewed interest by its drug development and ongoing clinical research.

Weakness of Bronchiectasis Market:

For adult patients with Bronchiectasis, age-adjusted mortality poses a negative impact on a patient's QOL (quality of life) and places significant stress on the patient and caregiver.

One major challenge encountered in the management of Bronchiectasis is the lack of a formidable multidisciplinary team in managing the patient care. The management of an all-encompassing team including pulmonologist, nutritionist, infectious disease specialist, psychologist, physiotherapist and others is a major challenge in managing and fulfilling the unmet needs of patients.

Opportunities of Bronchiectasis Market:

Promising treatment avenues have accelerated the field of research in the Bronchiectasis regime. Among these, the most mechanistically compelling are the trials of human NE Inhibitor (BAY 85-8501).

To best guide the management of Bronchiectasis exacerbations, addition of Molecular techniques to sputum Microbiology assays are seen offering improved sensitivity in pathogen detection.

Threats in Bronchiectasis Market:

Patients with Bronchiectasis have associated risk of cardiovascular diseases and other comorbidities like anxiety and depression with a reported prevalence of 18-55% and 13-34% respectively.

Along with the above mentioned associated risks, patients with Bronchiectasis have considerable threats of acquiring cystic fibrosis, chronic and inflammatory lung diseases, deficits in immune system, repeated aspiration and many others

Scope of the Bronchiectasis Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan. Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

Bronchiectasis Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Bronchiectasis Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Market Bronchiectasis companies: Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Insmed Inc., AstraZeneca, Thirty Respiratory Limited, RedHill Biopharma Limited, Kyowa Kirin, Chiesi Farmaceutici, and several others.

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Bronchiectasis Key Insights 2 Bronchiectasis Report Introduction 3 Bronchiectasis Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Bronchiectasis 5 Bronchiectasis Disease Background and Overview 6 Bronchiectasis Epidemiology and Patient Population 7 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Bronchiectasis 7.1 The United States 7.2 EU5 Countries 7.2.1 Germany 7.2.2 France 7.2.3 Italy 7.2.4 Spain 7.2.5 The United Kingdom 7.3 Japan 8 Organizations contributing towards Bronchiectasis 9 Bronchiectasis Case Reports 10 Bronchiectasis Patient Journey 11 Bronchiectasis Marketed Therapies 12 Bronchiectasis Emerging Therapies 13 Bronchiectasis 7MM Market Analysis 13.1 The United States Bronchiectasis Market Size 13.2 EU-5 Bronchiectasis Market Size 13.2.1 Germany Market Size 13.2.2 France Market Size 13.2.3 Italy Market Size 13.2.4 Spain Market Size 13.2.5 The United Kingdom Market Size 13.2.3 Japan Bronchiectasis Market Size 14 Bronchiectasis Market Drivers 15 Bronchiectasis Market Barriers 16 Bronchiectasis SWOT Analysis 17 Bronchiectasis Unmet Needs 18 Bronchiectasis KOL Views 19 Appendix 20 DelveInsight Capabilities 21 Disclaimer 22 About DelveInsight

