Bronchoscopes Market size to Grow by USD 882.88 million | Technavio

The bronchoscopes market covers the following areas:

Bronchoscopes Market Sizing

Bronchoscopes Market Forecast

Bronchoscopes Market Analysis

Drivers and Challenges

The technological advances in bronchoscopy are driving the bronchoscopes market growth. Advances in bronchoscopy technology have had a significant impact on lung cancer management and provide diagnosis as well as mediastinal staging in a single procedure. The advent of EBUS bronchoscopy has revolutionized the diagnosis and staging of lung cancer. It provides clear images of the lymph nodes and proximal lung masses through real-time ultrasound bronchoscopy. Recent technical advances such as autofluorescence bronchoscopy (AFB) and EBUS enable improved evaluation of endobronchial, mediastinal, and parenchymal lesions. Therefore, the increasing demand for advanced bronchoscopy techniques will drive the growth of the global bronchoscopes market during the forecast period.

The high cost of bronchoscopy is challenging the bronchoscopes market growth. The average cost of a portable, flexible video bronchoscope is USD 15,500. The cost burden further increases in the case of reusable bronchoscopes when the costs of repairs, reprocessing, and maintenance are taken into consideration. The cost of reprocessing is USD 100 to USD 300. End-users such as hospitals and other healthcare facilities have to spend additional amounts on training their staff on the handling and reprocessing of bronchoscopes as well as on performing advanced bronchoscopy procedures. The average cost of bronchoscopy is about USD 5,000, including the hospital fees and the doctor consultation fees. Such high costs are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Vendor Analysis

The bronchoscopes market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M&A and partnerships and new product launches to compete in the market. Ambu AS, Clarus Medical LLC, EFER ENDOSCOPY, Endoservice GmbH, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HOYA Corp., HUGER Medical InstrumentÂ Co. Ltd., KARL STORZ SE, and Co. KG, Olympus Corp., and Teleflex Inc., among others, are some of the key vendors operating in the market. The key offerings of a few of the vendors are listed below:

Clarus Medical LLC - The company offers bronchoscopes such as fiberoptic inspection scopes, digital inspection scope, among others.

Endoservice GmbH - The company offers bronchoscopes, namely Bronchoskopie.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - The company offers bronchoscopes such as EB-580S, EB-580T, EB-530P, among others.

HOYA Corp. - The company offers bronchoscopes such as video bronchoscopes, fiber bronchoscopes and portable fiber bronchoscopes through its subsidiary PENTAX Medical.

KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - The company offers bronchoscopes such as live video bronchoscopes with excellent image quality, natural color rendering, and homogeneous illumination.

Bronchoscopes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.82% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 882.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.50 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ambu AS, Clarus Medical LLC, EFER ENDOSCOPY, Endoservice GmbH, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HOYA Corp., HUGER Medical InstrumentÂ Co. Ltd., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Olympus Corp., and Teleflex Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

