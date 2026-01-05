BRONCO BREAKFAST BAGELS ANNOUNCES $150,000 BOUNTY IN SEARCH FOR PEOPLE LEGALLY NAMED “JIMMY DEAN”

As the new frozen breakfast bagel sandwich rolls out nationwide exclusively at Target, Bronco launches Operation Jimmy Dean — a discretionary promotional search for individuals legally named "Jimmy Dean"

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new frozen breakfast brand is officially hunting for people legally named Jimmy Dean, with a potential promotional reward of up to $150,000, subject to eligibility, verification, and Sponsor discretion.

Bronco, a high-protein frozen breakfast bagel sandwich now available exclusively at Target stores nationwide, today announced the launch of Operation Jimmy Dean, a promotional search offering a potential $150,000 USD cash reward to eligible individuals legally named "Jimmy Dean" who successfully complete the verification and qualification process in accordance with the Official Rules.

The promotion begins January 5, 2026, and ends January 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsor is not required to select a recipient during or after the promotional period.

The initiative coincides with Bronco's national retail rollout and marks the brand's entry into a long-stagnant frozen breakfast category, introducing a bagel-based format notably absent from the aisle.

"Finding a real person named Jimmy Dean who loves Bronco Breakfast Bagels would be a surreal full-circle moment," says founder Connor Blakley. "Will the real Jimmy Dean, please stand up?"

Bronco Breakfast Bagels arrived in Target's frozen aisles nationwide on December 28, debuting with two core SKUs: Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese (21g protein) and Turkey Bacon, Egg & Cheese (15g protein). Each sandwich is made with whole eggs, real cheese, and a soft bagel — all without seed oils — and designed to deliver consistent texture and flavor whether heated in a microwave or crisped in an air fryer.

Operation Jimmy Dean is structured as a discretionary promotional search. Individuals legally named "Jimmy Dean" who meet all eligibility requirements and complete Bronco's identity verification process may be eligible for consideration for a potential $150,000 cash reward, subject to Sponsor's sole discretion.

This promotion refers exclusively to individuals whose legal name is "Jimmy Dean" and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or associated with any brand, company, or trademark bearing the name "Jimmy Dean."

"We view this search as the first step in a longer-term partnership rooted in authenticity," said co-founder Josh Franko. "Our own Jimmy Dean."

Participants must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. No purchase is necessary to enter or qualify, and a purchase will not improve the chances of qualification.

The selected individual, if any, may be required to complete eligibility affidavits, publicity releases, and applicable tax documentation, including IRS Form 1099. Any recipient is solely responsible for all federal, state, and local taxes associated with receipt of any promotional reward.

Void where prohibited or restricted by law.

Are You Jimmy Dean? Here's How to Enter

Do you — or someone you know — happen to be legally named Jimmy Dean?

To participate in Operation Jimmy Dean, eligible individuals must email [email protected] with the subject line "Hi, I'm Jimmy Dean."

Submissions must include:

Full legal name





Age





City and state of residence





Clear proof of identity showing the legal name "Jimmy Dean" (such as a government-issued ID)

Additional documentation may be required during the verification process. The promotion is governed by Bronco's Official Rules, which include full eligibility details, verification requirements, deadlines, prize information, and terms.

Participation is also subject to Bronco's Privacy Policy, which governs the collection, use, and handling of personal information submitted in connection with the promotion.

Additional Disclosures

This promotion is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Target.

The promotion is sponsored by Dropout Companies, LLC, and is governed by the laws of the State of Tennessee, without regard to conflict-of-law principles.

For full details, please visit eatbronco.com/policies/terms-and-conditions

About Bronco Bagels and Dropout Companies

Dropout Companies is a Nashville-based consumer products house founded in 2023 by Connor Blakley and co-founder Josh Franko. Focused on building the next generation of consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands, Dropout reinvents childhood classics for modern families alongside iconic talent.

Learn more at dropoutcompanies.com.

