CERES, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronco Wine Company and Jordan Vineyard & Winery have entered into a national commercial partnership designed to strengthen Jordan's market presence through enhanced customer engagement, distributor support, and exceptional representation while preserving the winery's luxury positioning. This partnership reflects Bronco's continued investment in bringing to market a best-in-class portfolio of premium wineries while strengthening execution across key markets as well as Jordan's continued commitment to investing in customer relationships while providing enhanced support and resources to its distributor partners.

Bronco Wine Co. and Jordan Vineyard & Winery Announce National Commercial Partnership Focused on Accelerating Premium Market Growth

While Jordan will remain independently owned and operated, the partnership allows Jordan to combine luxury brand, customer relationships, and winemaking heritage with Bronco's national commercial infrastructure, creating greater focus on execution, distributor engagement, and customer development across the country. This partnership is creating an integrated commercial organization with Jordan's regional leadership and Bronco's field sales organization to work together in supporting distributors and customers.

"We are honored to welcome Jordan Vineyard & Winery to the Bronco portfolio," said Dom Engels, Chief Executive Officer of Bronco Wine Company. "As we continue to expand our premium wine sector, we're intentionally seeking partners whose values, heritage, and pursuit of excellence align with our own. Jordan has spent more than five decades building one of California's most admired wine brands, and we are honored to represent it on a national scale, consciously growing the brand while preserving its legacy."

"We are thoughtfully expanding Bronco's portfolio through a select group of strategic partnerships with established wineries that bring lasting relevance to consumers and meaningful value to the marketplace," said Casey Tedd, Chief Commercial Officer of Bronco Wine Company. "Jordan represents exactly the kind of partner we are seeking: a renowned, family-owned winery with an exceptional legacy and a clear place in the future of wine. Through our national platform, we will connect that legacy with more consumers while giving our distributors and customers a stronger portfolio built to win."

Located in Sonoma County's renowned Alexander Valley, Jordan Vineyard & Winery was founded in 1972 by Tom and Sally Jordan, pioneers with a vision of crafting Bordeaux-style California Cabernet Sauvignon that would be approachable yet worthy of age. More than five decades later, the estate remains dedicated to that founding philosophy, producing only two iconic wines—Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay—from its certified sustainable vineyards. Having only two head winemakers since the winery's inception has led to the remarkable quality and consistency of Jordan wines.

Today, Jordan is known as one of California's premier luxury wineries, celebrated not only for its respected wines but also for its distinctive hospitality. From curated food and wine pairings to vineyard tours and seasonal celebrations, every visit to Jordan's French-style Chateau reflects the brand's unwavering commitment to gracious hospitality, genuine connection, and elevated attention to detail.

Through its partnership with Bronco, that same legacy of quality and refinement carries into the marketplace, bringing the spirit of Jordan and its defining values to consumers nationwide.

"This partnership represents an important investment in Jordan's future. By combining our commitment to exceptional wines, hospitality, and customer relationships with Bronco's commercial expertise and national reach, we're creating a stronger foundation for sustainable growth while remaining true to the values that have defined Jordan for more than fifty years," said John Jordan, Proprietor of Jordan Vineyard & Winery. "Our hope is that every bottle becomes an invitation to experience the essence of Jordan—whether it sparks memories from a visit to our Alexander Valley estate or creates a new moment of connection and elevated enjoyment wherever it's shared."

Added Devonna Smith, Chief Financial Officer of Jordan Vineyard & Winery: "As the wine industry continues to evolve, we believe success will increasingly be driven by stronger customer relationships, disciplined market execution, and strategic collaboration. Bronco shares our commitment to building premium brands for the long term. Their commercial capabilities, combined with our distinguished wines and hospitality, create an opportunity to better support our distributor partners, deepen customer engagement, and continue growing the Jordan brand while preserving everything that makes it unique."

The partnership is effective as of August 1, 2026, and reflects both companies' shared commitment to investing in premium wine brands, supporting distributor success, and creating lasting value for customers across the country.

For more information, reach out to [email protected].

About Bronco Wine Co.

Founded in 1973, Bronco Wine Co. is a force in the US wine industry. As a family-owned company, its focus on crafting quality wines for every table is evident through hard work, innovation, and willingness to embrace change. These fundamental virtues are the backbone of the company's success and have laid a solid foundation for generations to come.

SOURCE Bronco Wine Co.