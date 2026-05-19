Bronco Wine Co. Continues its Company-Wide Evolution with the Revitalization of Legacy Brands Rosenblum and Cycles Gladiator

NAPA, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronco Wine Co., a family-owned force in the U.S. wine industry, continues its evolution with the redevelopment of heritage labels Rosenblum and Cycles Gladiator. Reimagined for a new generation while remaining grounded in their foundational identities, these relaunches are part of a broader, company-wide transformation—one that views legacy not as something to preserve, but as a foundation for reinvention.

Bronco Wine Co. continues its evolution with the redevelopment of heritage labels Rosenblum and Cycles Gladiator

In the past year, Bronco Wine Co. has made daring moves to shake up the wine industry—from enhancing leadership in sales, winemaking, and operations to revitalizing its brand portfolio. This bold strategy signals a unified vision for the future, centered around brand building and energy. We're kicking things off with fresh takes on iconic labels like Rosenblum and Cycles Gladiator. With modern, eye-catching designs and packaging, these brands are primed to grab attention on the shelf, deepen consumer connections, and inject new life into the wine category.

"At Bronco, we're all about innovation that electrifies the industry," says Casey Tedd, Chief Commercial Officer. "These brand revamps aren't just about keeping heritage alive—they're about making them vibrant and relevant for today's consumers. These familiar names now have a fresh voice and striking packaging that not only stands out but also resonates with a new generation of wine lovers."

Rosenblum, born in a San Francisco garage in 1978, has reemerged with a bold identity that embraces its fearless urban roots. With vibrant, street-inspired designs and an unapologetic spirit, this brand blends art, energy, and expression. Sourced from the best California vineyards, Rosenblum Zinfandel is crafted to be bold, honest, and approachable. The redesign sets the stage for an ongoing artist-led label series, showcasing original works from emerging talents that capture the essence of today's creative landscape.

Since its founding in 2005, Cycles Gladiator has drawn inspiration from the women's suffrage movement, producing layered, accessible wines from some of California's top regions. Now, reframed through a modern lens, the brand embraces a refined identity centered around freedom, individuality, and forward momentum—both in its messaging and label elevation. This new creative direction honors its origins while aligning with the current cultural environment, resonating with a broader, more modern audience.

"Alongside the refreshed brand identities and vibrant packaging, we have crafted wines to equally match the energy and vibe, offering a unique, exciting experience in every glass," says Deb Juergensen, Chief Winemaking Officer. "This evolution reflects a more dynamic, consumer-centered approach, reinforced by our commitment to creativity, quality, and craftsmanship at every stage of the winemaking process."

Together, Rosenblum and Cycles Gladiator mark the beginning of a broader shift at Bronco Wine Co.—one focused on building culturally relevant wine brands designed to connect with today's consumers both on the shelf and beyond it.

For more information, reach out to [email protected].

About Bronco Wine Co.

Founded in 1973, Bronco Wine Co. is a force in the US wine industry. As a family-owned company, its focus on crafting quality California appellation wines for every table is evident through hard work, innovation, and willingness to embrace change. These fundamental virtues are the backbone of the company's success and have laid a solid foundation for generations to come.

SOURCE Bronco Wine Co.