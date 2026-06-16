Bronco Wine Company Announces Acquisition of Resurrection Brands, Expanding National Representation Portfolio

CERES, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronco Wine Company today announced the acquisition of Resurrection Brands, a respected wine sales and marketing organization representing a collection of highly regarded family-owned wineries and beverage brands.

The acquisition strengthens Bronco's national route-to-market capabilities and expands its portfolio of represented wineries as the company continues to build a platform designed to connect exceptional wine brands with consumers across the country.

As part of the merger, Bronco Wine Company will assume national representation of the Resurrection Brands portfolio, including acclaimed family-owned wineries such as McManis Family Vineyards, Provenance Brands, and LangeTwins Family Winery & Vineyards. While these wineries remain independently owned and operated, they will now benefit from Bronco's national sales, marketing, and distribution network to further grow their presence in the marketplace.

"This is more than an acquisition—it's an opportunity to expand our ability to serve outstanding winery partners and continue building a portfolio that reflects the needs of today's consumers," said Dom Engels, Chief Executive Officer of Bronco Wine Company. "The addition of Resurrection Brands strengthens our ability to bring exceptional wines to market while creating new opportunities for growth for the wineries we represent."

The integration reflects Bronco's continued evolution as both a producer of its own brands and a trusted partner to family-owned wineries. In a dramatically changing distributor and retail landscape, Bronco is uniquely positioned to connect a broader portfolio of wines with consumers, customers, and growth opportunities across the marketplace.

"The portfolio of new brands Bronco will now represent is a natural fit for our organization," said Casey Tedd, Chief Commercial Officer of Bronco Wine Company. "The wineries represented by Resurrection have built strong reputations through quality, authenticity, and long-term stewardship. By combining their portfolio with Bronco's national sales and distribution capabilities, we see tremendous opportunity to accelerate growth and expand market presence."

Over the past 25 years, McManis Family Vineyards has built its business from vineyard to bottle while remaining family-owned and operated.

"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Bronco Wine Company and leverage the scale and reach of their national platform to continue growing our wines," said Justin McManis. "Bronco's ability to expand distribution and strengthen our presence in the marketplace makes this an exciting next step for our family and winery."

For generations, LangeTwins Family Winery & Vineyards has championed sustainable farming, stewardship of the land, and community involvement throughout California's wine country.

"For our family, sustainability has always exceeded farming practices alone—it's about caring for the land, supporting our communities, and preserving our way of life for future generations," said Marissa Lange, President of LangeTwins Family Winery & Vineyards. "We are excited to partner with Bronco Wine Company because they share our core values and understand the story behind every bottle. Together, we look forward to bringing our wines to more consumers while honoring the stewardship and family commitment that have defined our winery for generations."

For more information, reach out to [email protected].

About Bronco Wine Co.

Founded in 1973, Bronco Wine Co. is a force in the US wine industry. As a family-owned company, its focus on crafting quality wines for every table is evident through hard work, innovation, and willingness to embrace change. These fundamental virtues are the backbone of the company's success and have laid a solid foundation for generations to come.

SOURCE Bronco Wine Co.