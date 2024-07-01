Bronco Wine Co. and Republic National Distributing Company Announce New Distribution Partnership

CERES, Calif., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family-owned Bronco Wine Co., which is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year, has signed an expanded strategic distribution agreement with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), one of the nation's leading wholesale beverage alcohol distributors, to enhance the availability of its diverse portfolio of wines across the United States. The new agreement takes effect July 1, 2024.

"For the past 50 years, Bronco Wine Co. has been at the forefront of innovation, disruption, and sustainability in the wine industry, creating high-quality wines that over-deliver across price points," said Dan Leonard, the President and CEO of Bronco Wine Co. "We are thrilled to expand our partnership with RNDC as it will help us fulfill our mission to provide consumers with exceptional wines at affordable prices. As we celebrate our 50th anniversary and our enduring legacy of producing outstanding wines, this partnership is a significant milestone that will help us reach new heights."

Nick Mehall, RNDC President and CEO, added, "Bronco Wine Co. has a rich legacy built on hard work, innovation, and a commitment to embracing change, which is pivotal to its enduring success in the industry. As we embark on this exciting journey together, I'm confident that our shared commitment to excellence will ensure the success of the diverse portfolio of high-quality wines in market."

The strategic partnership with RNDC will significantly expand the distribution of Bronco Wine Co.'s brands in 20 states, including: AK, AZ, CA, CO, DC, FL, HI, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ND, NE, OK, OR, SC, SD, TX and WA.

"Bronco and RNDC have enjoyed a decades-long partnership, united by our goal of making our brands accessible to every customer," said Mike Gilboy, Managing Director of National Sales for Bronco Wine Co. "This expanded partnership will enable us to concentrate on core brands, increase our reach across all trade channels, and strengthen our relationships with national customers through superior execution."

Today, Bronco Wine Co. is one of the largest privately held US vineyard holders and has established full vertical integration from vine to table. The company is a leader in sustainability and has 17,000 acres of certified sustainable family-owned vineyards as well as nearly 2,000 acres of certified organic family-owned vineyards. In addition, all three of its wineries (Ceres, Escalon, Madera) and its three bottling plants hold California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF) Organic certifications. Bronco has a vast portfolio of brands with a focus on California appellation wines, including Rosenblum Cellars, Carmenet, Picket Fence, Crane Lake Cellars, Coastal Vines, Salmon Creek and Longevity Wines, providing value at every price point across the category.

About Bronco Wine Co.

Founded in 1973, Bronco Wine Co. is a force in the US wine industry. As a family-owned company, its focus on crafting quality California appellation wines for every table is evident through hard work, innovation, and willingness to embrace change. These fundamental virtues are the backbone of the company's success and have laid a solid foundation for generations to come. https://www.broncowine.com/

NOTE: Bronco Wine Co. is not associated with the Franzia boxed wine of a similar name.

About Republic National Distributing Company

As a leading national beverage distributor in wine and spirits, RNDC has established its reputation by bringing the industry's brightest talent together, consistently igniting opportunities for our suppliers, customers, and associates. Our expansive national reach empowers suppliers by building strategic relationships with on- and off-premise customers, elevating their brands and connecting them with their target consumers. Operating in the District of Columbia and 39 states across the United States, we are committed to being the most valuable partner to all we serve. With roots extending before Prohibition and a footprint spanning from local to national, digital to DTC, we are ushering in a new era of wine and spirits distribution within the three-tier system. At RNDC, we work in that rare space where commitment to craft meets unrelenting quality. Fueled by passion, we are raising the bar for beverage alcohol distribution—elevating spirits and sales across our value chain. To learn more, visit www.rndc-usa.com.

SOURCE Bronco Wine Company