Bronco Wine Co. Expands Premium Portfolio with Brilliant Mistake and WHEN SHE WAS KING

NAPA, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronco Wine Co., a family-owned leader in the U.S. wine industry, announces its partnership with Napa Valley's Brilliant Mistake and Paso Robles' WHEN SHE WAS KING, both founded by John and Stacy Reinert. This strategic alliance, effective March 6, 2026, marks a new chapter for both Bronco Wine Co. and the boutique California wineries, expanding national wholesale distribution in the premium wine category.

John and Stacy Reinert, founders of Napa Valley’s Brilliant Mistake and Paso Robles’ WHEN SHE WAS KING

Bronco Wine Co. is steadily broadening its focus across varied wine tiers, including the premium and luxury segments, through targeted partnerships and the development of proprietary brands. This partnership with Brilliant Mistake and WHEN SHE WAS KING reflects this ongoing evolution, serving as the company's most significant move into the premium wine space to date.

"Brilliant Mistake and WHEN SHE WAS KING embody the kind of disruptive energy and bold storytelling we believe defines the next chapter of premium wine," says Casey Tedd, Chief Commercial Officer of Bronco Wine Co. "Both brands stood out for their strong identities and shared commitment to quality, and we're extremely confident in the distinctive voices they bring to the market."

Through this collaboration, Bronco Wine Co. will provide national and international sales, marketing, and distribution for select wines within the labels, supporting expanded market access in targeted channels and allowing for increased production. Bronco will initially bring three wines to market: Brilliant Mistake Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, WHEN SHE WAS KING Smoke, and WHEN SHE WAS KING Mask—each crafted by renowned winemaker Maayan Koschitzky, who will remain as primary winemaker. This narrowed focus on three core wines ensures existing customers have continued access as the brands expand distribution nationwide.

"Our partnership approach is intentional, focusing on producers whose visions align with our long-term goals," shares Dom Engels, Chief Executive Officer of Bronco Wine Co. "From the moment we were introduced to the wines, the team was struck by their packaging and narrative as much as the quality of what's inside, and it became clear there was an opportunity to help amplify what John and Stacy had already built."

For the Reinerts, the partnership offers an unprecedented opportunity to scale the brands without losing their creative vision. "Stacy and I weren't actively seeking out a partner, but in the end, everything aligned," says Reinert. "Partnering with a team that not only believes in our brand as deeply as we do, but also shares our willingness to take risks and push boundaries is what ultimately made Bronco the perfect fit. We look forward to introducing more people to our wines and the unapologetic spirit behind them."

About Bronco Wine Co.

Founded in 1973, Bronco Wine Co. is a force in the US wine industry. As a family-owned company, its focus on crafting quality California appellation wines for every table is evident through hard work, innovation, and willingness to embrace change. These fundamental virtues are the backbone of the company's success and have laid a solid foundation for generations to come.

About Brilliant Mistake and WHEN SHE WAS KING

Founded by John and Stacy Reinert, Brilliant Mistake and WHEN SHE WAS KING were never designed to blend in. Sourcing fruit from Napa Valley and Paso Robles, respectively, the boutique brands are defined by their distinctive point of view and uncompromising commitment to quality. Under the direction of winemaker Maayan Koschitzky, the wines reflect the belief that premium wine can be bold in identity and unapologetically unique.

