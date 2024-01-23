Bronco Wine Co. Makes Two Strategic Hires to Help Drive Business Growth Post this

Mike Carranza will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer, responsible for enhancing the overall profitability and competitiveness of the business. Mike brings more than two decades of senior wine industry experience to the role, having served in a variety of financial capacities at E&J Gallo Winery.

Most recently, Mike was CFO for Westland Technologies, a market leading producer of elastomeric based products for the U. S. Navy submarine and surface fleet, where he had responsibility for all financial, accounting and IT functions.

Joining the team as Managing Director of National Sales is Mike Gilboy, who brings nearly thirty years of experience delivering exceptional sales results for leading companies across the wine and spirits industry. Mike has led national and international wine sales teams, been point on the largest national accounts and created innovative sales strategies for brands around the world.

Mike joins from Vintage Wine Estates, where he was Senior Vice President of Global Sales and previously held senior roles at Treasury Wine Estates.

"As the wine industry continues to evolve, it is critical to have leaders who not only have functional expertise but the leadership qualities necessary to help grow and develop teams," said Dan Leonard, Bronco Wine Co. President and CEO. "Both Mike Carranza and Mike Gilboy possess that combination and will be critical in helping deliver on our goal of providing a quality wine for every table."

Founded by brothers Fred T. and Joseph S. Franzia, along with their cousin John G. Franzia, Bronco Wine Co. is today one of the largest privately-held US vineyard holders, with 32,000 acres of certified sustainable vineyards and nearly 2,000 acres of certified organic vineyards and has established full vertical integration from vine to table.

With Fred's passing in late 2022, Joseph and John both stepped away from the board, paving the way for the second-generation to oversee the business. Today, 13 second-generation cousins are committed to expanding their father's entrepreneurial spirit.

The new hires are part of a strengthening of the overall leadership of key functions within the business. Both officially began their new appointments on January 3.

About Bronco Wine Co.

Founded in 1973, Bronco Wine Co. has become a force in the US wine industry. As a family-owned company, its focus on crafting quality wines for every table is evident through hard work, innovation, and willingness to embrace change. These fundamental virtues are the backbone of the company's success and have laid a solid foundation for generations to come.

https://www.broncowine.com/

SOURCE Bronco Wine Company