Bronco Wine Company Appoints Deb Juergenson as Chief Winemaking Officer

Acclaimed industry leader brings three decades of technical expertise, brand‐building experience, and consumer-focused innovation to strengthen winemaking leadership in the California wine industry

CERES, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronco Wine Company, a major force in the California wine industry, today announced the appointment of Deb Juergenson as its new Chief Winemaking Officer, marking a significant step in the company's commitment to quality, innovation, and a winemaking strategy that reflects evolving consumer preferences.

"Deb is a dynamic leader whose approach to winemaking bridges deep technical knowledge, creativity, and an understanding of how people enjoy wine today," said Dom Engels, Chief Executive Officer, Bronco Wine Company. "Her experience developing some of the country's most successful wine brands, paired with her passion for winemaking innovation and craftsmanship, aligns perfectly with our vision for the future."

Raised in California's Central Valley, Juergenson brings a lifelong connection to agriculture and the land. She began her journey studying geology, building a strong foundation in soil, natural systems, and terroir. After discovering a love for Northern California's food and wine culture, she entered the wine industry as an analytical lab technician – an experience that grounded her in technical excellence and sensory precision.

Over more than 30 years in the wine industry, Juergenson built a multidimensional career spanning vineyards, cellars, winemaking, and leadership roles. In her time at E. & J. Gallo Winery, she progressed through positions from Lab technician all the way to Director of Winemaking. She also completed a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, strengthening her capabilities in leadership, project management, and continuous improvement.

Throughout her career, Juergenson contributed to the success of major U.S. wine brands, including Red Rock and the creation of the original blend and follow up blends for Apothic. She is recognized for integrating technical insights, consumer feedback, and innovative thinking to craft wines that resonate with today's wine consumers.

Juergensen's leadership is defined by a balance of quality, market awareness, and creativity. She is committed to crafting wines that reflect both terroir and the way consumers enjoy wine today. Her holistic approach will play a central role in Bronco's winemaking strategy moving forward.

"I am thrilled to join Bronco Wine Company at such an exciting moment," said Juergenson. "Bronco's dedication to quality, innovation, and the consumer experience aligns with my philosophy. I look forward to contributing to the company's next phase of winemaking leadership."

Juergenson's appointment underscores Bronco's evolution toward a more dynamic, consumer-centered approach and reinforces its commitment to craftsmanship and continuous improvement within the California winery landscape.

About Bronco Wine Company

Founded in 1973, Bronco Wine Co. is a force in the U.S. wine industry. As a family-owned company, its focus on crafting quality California appellation wines for every table is evident through hard work, innovation, and willingness to embrace change. These fundamental virtues are the backbone of the company's success and have laid a solid foundation for generations to come. For more information, please visit https://www.broncowine.com.

