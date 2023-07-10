BRONCUS COMPLETES THE FIRST CASE OF REGISTERED CLINICAL TRIALS OF ITS TARGETED LUNG DENERVATION RADIOFREQUENCY ABLATION SYSTEM

News provided by

Broncus Holding Corporation

10 Jul, 2023, 00:44 ET

HANGZHOU, China, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broncus Holding Corporation (HKG:2216) has completed the first case of registered clinical trials of its targeted lung denervation (''TLD'') radiofrequency ablation system. The multi-center clinical randomized controlled trial on the ''treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (''COPD'') by targeted lung denervation ablation through bronchoscopy'' was led by Professor Luo Fengming at the West China Hospital of Sichuan University. The study will be conducted in 26 centers of China, and it will cover the safety and effectiveness of the targeted denervation ablation system of the Company in the treatment of COPD. The system is expected to be well-received by patients with COPD worldwide. The clinical operation was completed by a team consisting of Professor Liu Dan, at the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, West China Hospital of Sichuan University.

Continue Reading

COPD is referred to as common chronic respiratory disease. According to Frost & Sullivan, there were 219.2 million COPD patients worldwide in 2020. According to the existing epidemiological evidence, the prevalence rate of COPD in adults over 40 years old is about 13.7% whereas some patients have very limited benefit from medication treatments.

TLD, a bronchoscopic radiofrequency ablation therapy for COPD, which is an internationally leading emerging technology. It mainly realizes denervation through targeted deep in lung tissue radiofrequency ablation in the areas rich in bronchial vagus nerves, thus reducing the airway obstruction of the whole lung and achieving the effect of COPD treatment. It was officially included in the 2023 Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) on November 15, 2022.

SOURCE Broncus Holding Corporation

Also from this source

Broncus Medical (02216.HK) Announces Annual Results for 2022

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.