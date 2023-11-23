Broncus has announced the acquisition of the entire interest in Hangzhou Jingliang

Broncus Holding Corporation

23 Nov, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broncus(2216.HK) is pleased to announce that, on November 23 2023 Broncus Hangzhou (a whollyowned subsidiary of Broncus, as Transferee) has entered into the Equity Transfer Agreement with the shareholders of the Hangzhou Jingliang, to acquire 100% equity interest in it.

Broncus is a pioneering medical device company in the field of interventional pulmonology which provides precise interventional diagnosis and treatment solutions for lung diseases for doctors and patients worldwide, and develops a full set of integrated interventional pulmonology platforms for navigation, diagnosis and treatment. It has addressed unmet clinical needs to a certain extent.

Surgical robots, given their ability to complete precise surgical operations in the narrow space within the human body cavity, have been an important innovative intelligent medical device for the industry. The advanced multimodal image automatic matching and integration technology of Broncus serves as the cornerstone for operations with flexible lung surgical robots. Given the existing needs for flexible operation in the narrow space of tracheobronchial lumens, to tackle the clinical pain points and to meet market demand, the deployment of natural orifice transluminal (trans-bronchial) surgical robot products in the industry is imperative.

The Target Company is a company specialized in the production and processing of medical devices and the development of software/hardware, and has the innovative manufacturing and intelligent production capabilities. With core technological advantages of Broncus, such as research and development for (i) flexible catheter product, and (ii) fiber optic navigation, software and algorithm of flexible transbronchial surgical robots, it is believed that the Acquisition can supplement related technologies such as robot control and driving system platform development to the Group, allowing the Group to leverage on the complementary resource integration and further strengthen the innovation of its existing interventional pulmonology diagnosis and treatment products offered.

Furthermore, the Acquisition is expected to strengthen the research and development capabilities and efficiency of the Company (in particular, for the flexible robot projects), enrich the current product offering of the Group through combining with the existing interventional diagnosis and treatment methods of the Company for lung diseases, and further assemble a full life-cycle interventional pulmonology diagnostic and therapeutic platform.

