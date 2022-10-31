BRONCUS'S DISPOSABLE NEBULIZING MICRO-CATHETER FOR ENDOSCOPE WAS APPROVED FOR MARKETING IN CHINA AND ITS APPLICATIONS IN DRUG-DEVICE COMBINATION WILL BE BROADENED

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broncus is pleased to announce that on October 28, 2022, the Company's innovative product in the field of drug-device combination, "Mist FountainTM" (the "Product" or "Nebulizing Micro-Catheter"), a disposable nebulizing micro-catheter for endoscope, has been officially approved for marketing by Zhejiang Medical Products Administration. Currently, the Product is the only nebulizing micro-catheter product on the market which is approved and also protected by multiple patents in China. Its application spans across multiple indications and can be compatible with a variety of drugs, broadening the application of drug-device combination in the field of lung disease treatment.

The Product is used in conjunction with an endoscope to accurately reach the lesion under the guidance of a navigation system, and is used for lavage and spraying of liquid medicine or with a radiocontrast agent. The patented microfluidic chip at the tip of the Nebulizing Micro-catheter, with high-pressure infusion, can reduce the particle size of the drug to mist particles of 20 micrometers (μm), and the drug can be in direct contact with local lesions. The drug distribution can be more uniform and the local drug concentration can be significantly increased, thereby directly enhancing the treatment effect. The catheter itself is made of safe materials with high drug compatibility and can be used to adapt to a variety of drugs. Its blunt-rounded front-end design allows doctors to smoothly slide the Product in and protect the bronchial wall during operation, reducing the risk of tissue damage.

The Company has been researching interventional pulmonary devices for years, and the Nebulizing Micro-catheter is the first achievement of the Company in the field of drug-device combination. In the future, the Company will cooperate with clinical experts and biopharmaceutical enterprises to promote, amongst others, the possible application of the Nebulizing Micro-catheter in the anesthesia of bronchoscopy surgery, tuberculosis treatment, targeted drug delivery for oncology. In addition, the Company will continue to explore possible usage scenarios of the Product to cover a wider range of lung disease treatments in order to consolidate leading advantages of the Company in the field of precision interventional diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary diseases.

SOURCE Broncus Holding Corporation