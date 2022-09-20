The Swash CL2200 Luxury Bidet Seat offers elevated features for comfort and cleanliness in a sleek stylish design

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brondell , a pioneer in innovation focusing on health and personal care technologies in North America, announces the brand-new Swash CL2200 Luxury Bidet Seat, the thinnest luxury bidet on the market, exclusively available at Costco.com . At less than 99mm, this cutting-edge, ultra-thin bidet seat is one of the sleekest luxury bidets on the market, without compromising hi-tech innovation and functionality.

Brondell Releases New Luxury Electronic Bidet Seat, Exclusively Available at Costco

Created with thoughtful touches like a heated toilet seat, external night light and carbon deodorizer—the Swash CL2200 provides a luxurious clean without a bulky design. Its smart minimalistic style and elevated features provide unmatched comfort and hygiene at home.

The Swash CL2200 includes top features including:

Instant ceramic water heater: Endless warm water washes and fully adjustable temperature.

Endless warm water washes and fully adjustable temperature. Adjustable wash modes: Select your preference of strong or gentle water pressure.

Select your preference of strong or gentle water pressure. Multicolored nightlight: Illuminate midnight trips to the bathroom in the color of your choice.

Illuminate midnight trips to the bathroom in the color of your choice. Warm air dryer: Five levels of temperature control let you reduce or eliminate your use of wasteful toilet paper.

Five levels of temperature control let you reduce or eliminate your use of wasteful toilet paper. Deodorizer: Activated charcoal filter cleans the air and removes odors at the source, leaving your bathroom smelling fresh.

Activated charcoal filter cleans the air and removes odors at the source, leaving your bathroom smelling fresh. Nozzle Oscillation: Increase cleansing capabilities and enhance relaxation.

Increase cleansing capabilities and enhance relaxation. Stainless steel nozzle: Stainless steel resists soiling and bacterial contamination, while the automatic self-cleaning function gives the nozzle a clean and thorough rinse, on-demand.

Stainless steel resists soiling and bacterial contamination, while the automatic self-cleaning function gives the nozzle a clean and thorough rinse, on-demand. Heated toilet seat: Three temperature settings for added comfort.

With an easy self-installation process, The Swash CL2200 also comes equip with a functional remote for adjustable control. The Swash CL2200 is now available for $499.99 at Costco.com .

The Swash CL2200 is one of the most recent innovations from Brondell, a proud member of a 1% for the Planet . For the past 18 years, Brondell has been a leader in the healthy kitchen and bathroom space by conserving our planet's resources through reducing toilet paper waste, preserving energy and water.

About Brondell

At Brondell, we believe that clean kitchens and bathrooms are the foundation for healthy living. We create products that make those rooms healthier, and more enjoyable—so that life can be, too. Our showerheads, water purifiers, and advanced bidets elevate everyday moments into opportunities for greater comfort, well-being, and sustainability. That way, the things we do every day—like breathing, drinking, bathing, and flushing—are healthier, for ourselves and the planet. Feels better already.

