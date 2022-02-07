Brondell Releases the Swash Thinline: the Thinnest Luxury Bidet Toilet Seat on the Market

Brimming with features—like a heated toilet seat and deodorizer—the Swash Thinline delivers wellness and ultimate hygiene while conserving our planet's resources by reducing or eliminating toilet paper waste.

The Swash Thinline is the latest innovation from Brondell, a leader in the healthy kitchen and bathroom space for 18 years. Brondell's bidets have been praised in publications like the New York Times , and, in 2020, the company's Swash 1400 Luxury Bidet Toilet Seat was the number-one pick in USA Today .

Brondell, who recently joined 1% for the Planet , will display their all-new Swash Thinline at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show ( KBIS ), February 8-10, 2022. Hosted in Orlando, Florida, KBIS is the largest exposition of its kind in North America. The Swash Thinline will be available for $599.99 at Brondell.com , Homedepot.com , and Lowes.com later this spring.

With the Swash Thinline, interior designers and architects won't have to settle on a bidet toilet seat that looks cumbersome or out-of-date. Its smart design and updated features combine luxury and minimalism, promoting comfort, well-being, and a stylish upgrade to bathroom aesthetics.

The Swash Thinline's top features include:





Instant ceramic water heater: Endless warm water washes and fully adjustable temperature.

Endless warm water washes and fully adjustable temperature. Multicolored nightlight: Illuminate midnight trips to the bathroom in the color of your choice.

Illuminate midnight trips to the bathroom in the color of your choice. Warm air dryer: Five levels of temperature control let you reduce or eliminate your use of wasteful toilet paper.

Five levels of temperature control let you reduce or eliminate your use of wasteful toilet paper. Deodorizer: Activated charcoal filter cleans the air and removes odors at the source, leaving your bathroom smelling fresh.

Activated charcoal filter cleans the air and removes odors at the source, leaving your bathroom smelling fresh. Stainless steel nozzle: Stainless steel resists soiling and bacterial contamination, while the automatic self-cleaning function gives the nozzle a clean and thorough rinse, on-demand.

Stainless steel resists soiling and bacterial contamination, while the automatic self-cleaning function gives the nozzle a clean and thorough rinse, on-demand. Heated toilet seat: Four temperature settings ensure you'll never sit on a cold seat again.

The Swash Thinline also features nozzle oscillation, gentle wash mode, programmable user memory, fully adjustable water pressure, five nozzle positions, a slow-close seat and lid, a quick-release function for easy cleaning, eco mode, and more.

About Brondell

At Brondell, we believe that clean kitchens and bathrooms are the foundation for healthy living. We create products that make those rooms healthier, and more enjoyable—so that life can be, too. Our showerheads, water purifiers, and advanced bidets elevate everyday moments into opportunities for greater comfort, well-being, and sustainability. That way, the things we do every day—like breathing, drinking, bathing, and flushing—are healthier, for ourselves and the planet. Feels better already.

Media Contact:

Geoff Dunlop

[email protected]

SOURCE Brondell Inc.