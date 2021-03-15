Bronner Bros. Creates “Soul Glo” and Launches “Zamunda Challenge” to Celebrate Coming 2 America

"Just as our legendary Beauty Shows are a part of the Culture, so is Coming 2 America. Considering the challenges of 2020, this year is all about the 'glow up.' We thought it fitting to create a limited edition Soul Glo product to celebrate," said James Bronner, SVP of Bronner Bros. Trade Show Operations. "We're excited to bring Zamunda to life through our virtual showcase. The Black beauty industry is known for flair and creativity, so I encourage our entire community of beauty pros to share their edgy and bold ideas with the world."

Participants can submit a 30-second video displaying their unique hair artistry. Submissions may include avant-garde looks, tripped-out locs, carved and tapered African designs, and crowned braids, among others. There is no fee to enter. Selected videos will receive prize packs courtesy of Amazon Studios and be shared across official Coming 2 America social platforms.

Submissions will be judged by celebrity stylists including Kim Kimble (Rihanna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga) Larry Sims (Gabrielle Union, Regina King, Zendaya, KiKi Layne), Neal Farinah (Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Solange) and Youssef Barber (Drake, Quavo, Big Boi). The goal of the challenge is to showcase new, emerging talent who create head-to-toe-looks inspired by the royalty and flair of the movie's fictional African country of Zamunda. The panel of celebrity stylists will also select the most inspiring and creative look to participate in the 75th Annual BB Beauty Show, which is the largest multicultural beauty show in the world. Submission information is available at bbcoming2america.com. The official hashtags are #BBZamunda and #Coming2America.

"In addition to giving stylists the opportunity to capture the essence of Zamunda, we must honor the historical role of the barbershop in Black culture. Although three decades have passed, the My-T-Sharp Barbershop is still relevant," Bronner stated. "That's because the barbershop is about more than haircuts. It's about community, connections and uplift. I can imagine my father, Nathaniel H. Bronner, Sr. getting a good laugh and taking pride in how Coming 2 America embraces the culture."

Collectively, multicultural stylists and barbers represent nearly 25% of all cosmetology professionals and significantly contribute to the textured haircare category's estimated annual economic impact of $2.51 billion. According to a recent Nielsen Report, African Americans also account for nearly 86% of the total spend in the ethnic beauty category.

About Coming 2 America

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began. Original cast favorites from Coming to America return including King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones), Queen Lisa (Shari Headley), Cleo McDowell (John Amos), Maurice (Louie Anderson) and the motley barbershop crew. Joining this star-studded ensemble are Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor, making Coming 2 America the most anticipated comedy film event of the year. Hair Department Co-Heads are Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer with Costumes by Ruth E. Carter. To watch the official trailer, click here. #Coming2America @ZamundaRoyals

About Bronner Bros., Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Bronner Bros., Inc. (BB) is a family-owned and operated company founded in 1947 by Dr. Nathaniel H. Bronner, Sr. and his brother Arthur E. Bronner, Sr. Today, the BB Enterprise consists of multicultural beauty products, UPSCALE Magazine, and professional trade shows, which attract more than 60,000 beauty professionals annually. For more info, visit bronnerbros.com.

