Bronner Bros International Beauty Show Returns to New Orleans, With An Explosive New Show Celebrating Multicultural Beauty Trends and The Influential Voices That Are Leading Them!

ATLANTA, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bronner Bros International Beauty Show, a beacon of creativity and innovation in the beauty industry, is set to make its highly anticipated return to New Orleans from August 17th to 19th, 2024 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. This year's show "Rhythm of Beauty: The Cadence of Culture" will celebrate the vibrant culture of multicultural beauty, and the event in New Orleans, promises to be an immersive experience, one that celebrates the innovation of beauty for people of color.

"We are thrilled to bring the Bronner Bros International Beauty Show back to New Orleans for another unforgettable weekend celebrating the beauty of diversity and creativity," said James Bronner, President of Bronner Bros. "From showcasing the latest trends in multicultural hair to spotlighting influential voices in beauty, this year's event promises to be our most exciting yet," said Bronner.

The beauty landscape is constantly evolving, and the Bronner Bros International Beauty Show remains at the forefront of showcasing the latest trends and innovations in multicultural hair and beauty. From embracing natural textures to celebrating cultural heritage through hair and makeup, attendees can expect to be inspired by a dynamic lineup of events, exhibits, and workshops designed to elevate and celebrate beauty in all its forms.

Key highlights of the 2024 Bronner Bros International Beauty Show in New Orleans:

Multicultural Hair and Beauty Trends: Experience the awe-inspiring artistry of some of the top beauty and hair professionals from across the nation who will showcase their skills and creativity during the show. With scheduled competitions that will feature everything from intricate braids and bold color styles to the legendary " Bronner Bros . Hair Battle", this electrifying showcase will celebrate the diversity and versatility of all things in Black beauty.



Influencer Spotlight: Get up close and personal with some of the most influential voices in beauty as they share their expertise for achieving the new trends in multicultural hair and beauty. From celebrity hairstylists to social media influencers, attendees will have the opportunity to learn from the best in the industry and gain valuable insights into the ever-changing world of beauty. Some of the most exciting, new brands and the influencers who started them will be attending this show!



Beauty Innovation Hub: Discover the latest products, technologies, and trends shaping the future of multicultural beauty at the Beauty Innovation Hub. From cutting-edge haircare products to revolutionary skincare treatments, attendees will have the opportunity to explore a curated selection of exhibits and demonstrations showcasing the latest innovations in beauty.

For more information about the Bronner Bros International Beauty Show and to purchase tickets, please visit BronnerBros.com. For media inquiries, contact Jessica L. Manning at [email protected].

About Bronner Bros: The Bronner Bros International Beauty Show is the largest and longest-running beauty event of its kind, attracting thousands of beauty professionals, enthusiasts, and influencers from around the world. Founded over 70 years ago, the Bronner Bros International Beauty Show remains committed to celebrating diversity, creativity, and innovation in the beauty industry.

