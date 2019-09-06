Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation Against Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. ("Church & Dwight" or the "Company") (NYSE: CHD). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/chd.

The investigation concerns whether Church & Dwight and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On September 5, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management ("Spruce Point") published a report on Church & Dwight, articulating "significant concerns" about the Company. Specifically, among other issues, Spruce Point asserted that Church & Dwight's "strategy has pivoted towards extreme financial engineering, aggressive accounting, and managerial self-enrichment practices" and that the Company was "using bold and potentially misleading language to promote" its acquisition of the FLAWLESS brand of hair removal products, announced in May 2019. On this news, Church & Dwight's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on September 5, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Church & Dwight shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/chd. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

