Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation Against Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK)

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Slack Technologies, Inc. ("Slack" or the "Company") (NYSE: WORK).

The investigation concerns whether Slack and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On or around June 19, 2019, Slack conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), priced at $26.00 per share. Then, on September 4, 2019, Slack issued a press release announcing its financial results for its second fiscal quarter and forecasting a larger-than-expected loss for the third quarter of the year. On this news, Slack's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on September 5, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Slack shares, you can assist this investigation.

