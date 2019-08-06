Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of 2U, Inc. (TWOU)

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of 2U, Inc. ("2U" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TWOU). Investors who purchased 2U stock are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/twou.

The investigation concerns whether 2U and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On July 30, 2019, after-market hours, 2U announced a large loss for the second quarter 2019. The Company's Chief Executive Officer, Christopher "Chip" Paucek said that the Company was working toward a "defined path to profitability by tempering short-term growth projections and leveraging our scale to drive greater operational efficiencies across the business." After this announcement, analysts demoted 2U and some mentioned that its model was "breaking." Following this news, 2U stock dropped $23.70 per share or almost 65% to close at $12.80.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased 2U shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/twou. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

