Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of 8x8, Inc. (EGHT)

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of 8x8, Inc. ("8x8" or the "Company") (NYSE: EGHT). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/eght.

The investigation concerns whether 8x8 and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On July 31, 2019, B. Riley downgraded 8x8 from "Neutral" to "Sell," stating that 8x8's July 30, 2019 earnings report "appeared to pass muster at first glance" but that "dissecting the company's guidance and cash flow statement left us with a number of concerns," including cash burn and deferred sales commission costs. On this news, 8x8's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 31, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased 8x8 shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/eght. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

