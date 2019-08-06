Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD)

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Abiomed, Inc. ("Abiomed" or the Company") (NASDAQ: ABMD). Investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/abmd.

The investigation concerns whether Abiomed and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On August 1, 2019, Abiomed announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2019. Among other results, Abiomed announced its third consecutive quarter of slowing revenue growth, and the Company's full-year guidance expectations fell roughly $22 million short of market expectations. On this news, Abiomed's stock price fell sharply on August 1, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Abiomed shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/abmd.

