Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Amyris, Inc. (AMRS)

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Amyris, Inc. ("Amyris" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: AMRS).

The investigation concerns whether Amyris and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On November 13, 2018, Amyris reported disappointing financial results for the third quarter of 2018, including revenue of $14.9 million compared to $22.5 million in the prior year period, citing the "volatility of the Vitamin E market." On this news, Amyris's stock price fell $1.76 per share, or 29.83%, to close at $4.14 per share on November 14, 2018. Then, on March 19, 2019, Amyris disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its annual report due to "significant time and resources that were devoted to the accounting for and disclosure of the significant transactions with Koninklijke DSM N.V. that closed in November 2018." Amyris also disclosed that it "is in the process of completing its evaluation of internal control over financial reporting and may have further deficiencies to report." On this news, Amyris's stock price fell $0.78 per share, or 20.10%, to close at $3.10 per share on March 20, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Amyris shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/amrs.

