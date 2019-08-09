Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Burford Capital Limited (BRFRF)

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Burford Capital Limited ("Burford" or "the Company") (OTCMKT: BRFRF). Investors who purchased Burford stock are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/brfrf.

The investigation concerns whether Burford and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On August 7, 2019, Muddy Waters reported that Burford overstated returns on investments and has doubtful financial reporting and corporate governance. The report continued to allege that Burford was "actively misleading investors" and its accounting to value its litigation cases was aggressive. Following this news, Burford stock dropped during intraday trading on August 7, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Burford shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/brfrf. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Related Links

https://www.bgandg.com/

